Turnout was strong for the annual meeting of the village of Johnson on Tuesday, June 2.
All voting was done by ballot this year; usually only village officers are elected that way but because of the pandemic there was no in-person meeting to settle other village business.
About 125 people — 16 percent of the 782 registered voters in the village – voted at the polls over the course of the day.
“That’s probably a record for the village,” said clerk Rosemary Audibert.
In local elections, Eric Osgood, who is chair of the town select board and Johnson’s emergency management coordinator, was elected as village president with 112 votes. Three write-in candidates — Mike King, Richard Aupperlee and Cliff Hill — had one vote apiece.
Rosemary Audibert was re-elected as the village clerk and treasurer. She serves in the same positions for the town. In addition, she was re-elected as the village tax collector. Susan Tinker received a write-in vote in each of the three races.
Philip Wilson and Gordon Smith were re-elected to the village board of trustees.
Jo Ann Bedford received 10 write-in votes to serve as a village auditor — but she’s already a village auditor, and her term isn’t up yet. Audibert believes village trustees will appoint someone to the position. No one had filed for the auditor’s post, and the result was a slew of write-in votes.
All six of the articles on the ballot passed overwhelmingly, including the proposed village budget of $545,746, which passed 99-24. About a fifth of that budget, $111,889, will come from property taxes.
By a count of 110-12, voters approved reconstruction of 1.5 miles of electric transmission lines in the Cadys Falls area of Morristown. The village’s electric utility will own and operate that stretch of transmission lines after reconstruction.
Adopted 117-7 was a request to allow the village trustees to appoint a water and light commissioner to oversee the village’s utility for one year.