For Lamoille County residents looking to get back into the dentist’s chair for a cleaning after a pandemic hiatus, there may be a bit of a wait.
How long of a wait depends on whether they’re an established patient at an area practice and their insurance coverage.
For returning patients at Stowe Family Dentistry, you might be able to snag a coveted October appointment. But a new patient looking for a time slot at Lamoille Health Family Dentistry in Morristown, the primary dental health provider for patients on Medicaid in the county, won’t be able to get an appointment until spring 2022 — at the earliest.
The lockdown interruption in regular service isn’t the only factor playing into oral health troubles. A dearth of dental hygienists — in part because of movement away from the field due to COVID-related health concerns and partly an extension of pre-pandemic issues involving recruitment and retention — has affected dental practices’ ability to catch up on the backlog.
“I know a lot of dentists that aren’t working the number of days they’d like to because they can’t find assistance,” said John Hirce, a dentist at Stowe Family Dentistry. “It’s not the providers. They are having some issues getting providers up here, like dentists. But I would say that, if you polled the dentists that are currently working in the state, you’d find maybe a third of them aren’t working the number of days they want to because they’re unable to find help.”
Help wanted
Like many frontline industries, the dental field saw some workers move away from the higher-risk work environment after dental offices reopened, post pandemic.
Hirce said an older colleague at Stowe Family Dentistry likened it to what he saw when AIDs first entered the public imagination and, little understood at first, fear of the disease prompted a wave of departures from the field.
According to Hirce, however, the profession has long had preventative safeguards in place to keep dentists and hygienists as safe as possible.
“We were already doing universal precautions anyway,” he said. “So, we’ve just changed the way that we treat the floor in the mouth. And using something a little bit more specifically effective against COVID has been the most notable change, that and prescreening.”
Hirce and Stowe Family Dentistry have been able to address the turbulence by offering more incentives. Hiring another round of hygienists and raising their salaries across the board has helped the practice hire and retain employees and tackle the backlog.
Partial credit goes to the fact that his practice exists in a well-heeled resort town and working with the customer base that lives in the community. The Stowe practice does serve patients on Medicaid, particularly children, but can only take on a limited number of adults with Medicaid insurance. Though they take on more than the customary number of these adults, the practice takes a loss on each one.
Further north in Morristown is Lamoille Health Family Dentistry, which is part of Lamoille Health Partners, a federally qualified health center.
As a health center, the clinic is reimbursed at a higher rate than a practice like Stowe Family Dentistry by Medicare and Medicaid.
There are currently seven dental practices in Lamoille County that participate with Vermont Medicaid serving 1,726 Vermont Medicaid members, according to the Department of Vermont Health Access. However, Lamoille Health Family Dentistry has been put in the position of serving the majority of Medicaid insured patients in the county.
“I feel like if we had full capacity, if we had all the hygienists and all the staff that we need, we probably would have gotten off the COVID backlog at this point,” said Sara Davis, dental director at the clinic. “But we never were full staff after that. So not only was the COVID part of the catch up, but we never had enough hygienists.”
Lamoille Health Partners has been working to try and recruit more hygienists, working closely with Vermont Technical College, but the program recently switched from a two- to three-year program, interrupting the supply of hygienists at a crucial moment.
Stuart May, CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, cited Lamoille County itself as a unique barrier to attracting young dental workers. Though the cost of living is lower than Chittenden County, younger workers look for the infrastructure that exists in Burlington, preferring that to a long commute.
Still, May said, the health partners are looking to establish a strategy for bringing in new employees by investing in internship opportunities at multiple education levels.
Addressing systemic issues
While the pandemic did create a backlog with dental practices across the state, it only exacerbated systemic issues that the Vermont Department of Health was already attempting to address.
“While people are having to wait longer for their preventive dental appointments to get in to see their dentist, there is a huge segment of the population nationally, and in Vermont, that don’t access dental care on a regular basis at all. So, we’ve always focused on that, and we’ll continue to think about how we can reimagine our system of dental care so that it’s accessible for all Vermonters,” Robin Miller, the department’s oral health director, said.
A rural health practices taskforce report, presented to the Legislature in January 2020, said that 87 percent of the state’s dentists practiced at private clinics and only 8 percent practiced at federally qualified health clinics. As of 2017, only 60 percent of the state’s dentistry practices accepted new Medicaid patients, limiting the kind of care Medicaid patients can access.
Over a third of dental practices are in Chittenden County.
The report recommended allowing easier licensure for dentists, expanding apprenticeship programs for non-degree dental assistants and more money for scholarships to expand access to educational programs for dental hygienists as possible solutions to these systemic problems.
A dental access and reimbursement working group report presented to the Legislature just a few months earlier identified ways in which dental care access can be expanded. The report found that increasing Medicaid reimbursement for some key dental services would help expand those insured by Medicaid’s access to dental health care.
“We don’t have a lack of Vermonters who want to be dental hygienists,” Miller said. “Vermont Technical College always has a waitlist. So that’s not really the issue. There has been in the past an issue of retention and graduating full classes. Vermont Technical College is actually actively working on doing some tweaks to their curriculum that will help the students graduate or help them graduate full classes of students.”
Other initiatives for expanding dental health care access included tele-dentist visits. According to Miller, it would allow Vermont to maximize the workforce already in place. She acknowledged that a six-month cleaning wasn’t the right form of treatment for everyone and that having the ability to consult a dentist would help regulate oral health.
Dentists can do their job best when they can get into a patient’s mouth and, for tele-dentistry to function correctly, high-speed internet needs to be available.
“I think it’s creating, not actually solving the problem,” Davis of Lamoille Health Family Dentistry said. “We need to have providers here and patients seen in-house rather than figuring out that loophole. That’s kind of how I see it. It was a way to get through the pandemic.”
Both Davis and Miller agree, though, that for patients seeing a wait time for their next dental cleaning, nothing beats vigilant, preventative at-home oral health care.
“What’s really going to make a difference is — I’m sorry to say it, but I have to — it’s brushing,” said Miller. “It’s flossing, it’s watching what you eat. Don’t sip sugary drinks and eat sugary snacks all throughout the day. That’s really going to wreak havoc on your oral health. So, it’s more important now than ever to really think about those things.”
