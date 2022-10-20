Despite headlining a late-night double-header, the two Democratic incumbents and their two Republican challengers in the Lamoille-2 House district put on a lively debate at Peoples Academy in Morristown last week.
With News & Citizen news editor Tommy Gardner asking the questions and publisher Greg Popa wrangling the candidates’ answers to two minutes, the current representatives for Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott and Belvidere made the case for their reelection while their Republican opponents argued for change in the Legislature.
Richard Bailey, Hyde Park resident and Lamoille County Republican stalwart, has made his campaign primarily about assisting Gov. Phil Scott with his policy goals and accused Democrats in general of “grandstanding” instead of trying to cooperate with the Republican governor.
Another Hyde Park resident, Kate Donnally is a self-described small business owner, landlord, social worker, therapist, community organizer, member of the LGBTQ community and born and raised Vermonter. First elected in the COVID-19 biennium of 2020, Donnally is looking to expand upon her work with Vermont’s Democratic supermajority.
Mac Teale — another Hyde Park resident — is a Republican-Libertarian carpenter new to the field of politics. Though generally an adherent to common conservative ideals of small government and lower taxes, Teale is also devoted to an unlikely pet issue: the expansion and deregulation of nuclear energy.
Dan Noyes, the Democrat from Wolcott and familiar face at many a community event across the Lamoille-2 district, has focused on issues affecting aging Vermonters from his position on the House Committee on Human Services, with a particular concern around issues of affordability and health care.
Sleeper issues
When Gardner put it to the candidates to discuss their most important “sleeper issues,” or issues they believe to be of great importance that go under-discussed, the candidates’ answers were as different as their backgrounds.
For Donnally, mental health among young Vermonters, particularly those who, like her, identify as queer or transgender, is seeing surging demand. As a therapist, she’s seeing a growing number of referrals from LGBTQ youth experiencing mental health challenges.
“They’re struggling because they live in a society and in a culture in which their identity is stigmatized. The data tells us over and over again that queer youth are suffering immensely,” Donnally said. “I believe that at this time, we are not doing nearly enough in our state to address the mental health needs and the physical health needs of queer and trans-identified youth.”
For Teale, it’s nuclear energy that needs greater attention.
“As far as its environmental footprint, I don’t think anything comes close to nuclear power in terms of its minimal environmental impact for the maximum amount of power,” he said.
Noyes hit upon the admittedly not-so-sleeper issue of home health care and aging Vermonters. He argued that home health providers are not being reimbursed by insurers at the rates needed to adequately compensate their workforce. For years, Noyes has been working on and promoting legislation that he believes will make at-home health care more sustainable.
Bailey brought up social safety net benefits, not to deride them or call for their reduction, but to call for greater nuance in their implementation. Out knocking on doors, he heard from potential constituents that a major issue with many government welfare programs was that as people began to earn a little more money, they lost benefits. He advocated for a sliding scale to allow people to gradually work their way out of poverty.
Broadband
Both Donnally and Noyes were proud of the Legislature’s work around the federally funded expansion of fiber-optic internet infrastructure into underserved areas and want to see it expanded by the communications union districts overseeing them.
Bailey and Teale, however, considered their cable internet to be adequate, and Bailey expressed concern around using one-time federal funds to establish bureaucracies. Teale brought up the Elon Musk produced Starlink satellite internet that has seen some adoption by rural residents as a potential alternative to state-funded infrastructure expansion.
United front
Donnally and Noyes exploited an aspect of the News & Citizen’s debate format in which candidates were encouraged to ask each other questions to create more room for each other to discuss their accomplishments and goals, effectively carving out more speaking time for each other and shutting out their Republican opponents.
When the candidates asked each other what legislative accomplishment they were most proud of from the last session, Donnally talked about her work on the House Committee on Judiciary where she worked overtime to ensure passage of a bill that requires the judiciary to consider the effect on children when sentencing primary caretakers.
Noyes noted his committee’s passage of a bill this year that created a new office in the Department for Children and Families to ensure best practices for foster children to promote better adulthood outcomes.
The pair later asked each other about their goals for the next session, assuming they both returned to the Legislature. Donnally expressed a desire to increase protections for health care workers providing abortion services for Vermonters and those traveling to the state for care. Noyes discussed creating tax credits to help towns incentivize housing in the areas where development is desired.
The Republican candidates mainly used their questions to pin down the incumbents on their voting record. Bailey asked Donnally about a charter change vote in Montpelier that allows non-citizens to vote, which she said she supported out of a belief in local control for municipalities.
When Bailey asked Donnally about a “carbon tax,” or a potential tax related to the clean heat standard bill passed by the Democratic legislature but vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott during the last session, Donnally called the issue complex and stressed the need to get creative when addressing climate change and to protect low-income Vermonters from added costs in the process.
The Democrats parroted their party line that climate mitigation efforts would not result in meaningful taxation while the Republicans called it yet another example of overreach in the name of climate change.
During the audience question portion of the debate, a seemingly surprised Donnally fielded a question from her wife, who asked each candidate to weigh in on issues of diversity. In an emotionally charged response, the Hyde Park Democrat held up a piece of paper over her face, demonstrating how her removal left only white men on the debate stage, and claimed she faced targeted threats fueled by Republicans during her term.
“This is about more than money. It’s about the mental burden. It’s about creating safe spaces for people to serve, not simply how much they make, or how the structure of the Legislature plays out, but these are real issues. I believe that, in a truly representative government, we need diverse voices at the table,” she said.
Climate change
When Gardner asked the candidates to weigh in on the prospect of a growing stream of climate refugees predicted to continue to flow into relatively stable Vermont, no candidate had an easy solution.
Donnally said policy on climate change mitigation and the associated issue of Vermont’s housing problem should be guided by trying to bring as many of those affected by these problems to the table to find a solution.
Noyes said he had already met climate refugees fleeing the smoke of western wildfires, illustrating the immediacy of the issue at hand.
“We need to really look at some ways to start building more housing and having more access to housing in rural areas of our state,” he said, adding that the state should prioritize water and wastewater facilities in rural communities.
Bailey was skeptical that the public was getting “the whole story” on climate change,” and Teale reiterated that the solution to the climate change problem was nuclear energy.
Watch the whole debate at bit.ly/3eLIgsM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.