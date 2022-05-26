Dan Noyes is running again for the Vermont House of Representatives for the Lamoille-2 District and submitted the following:
It has been an honor to serve my district, community and state in Montpelier over the past six years. Last week I filed paperwork to seek reelection in November, and I now ask for your vote and support to continue as your representative.
I am most proud of my work raising the voices of older Vermonters, their caregivers and the agencies that provide services to those in need. I have worked to make sure they do not get left out of discussion that is all too often driven by those that can afford advocacy. I am honored to have passed the Older Vermonters Act that directs the Legislature and the state to continue to make sure we have adequate systems in place to ensure the most vulnerable Vermonters do not fall through the cracks.
One piece of legislation or action cannot achieve success in solving these complex issues. I have helped to pass legislation that helps those with Alzheimer’s and related disorders and assessed the rates we pay home- and community-based agencies like home health and the adult day programs.
Every Wednesday throughout the session I brought legislators and advocates together to discuss and find solutions to issues that affect older Vermonters. I am looking forward to continuing this work.
I am also proud of my work creating the Office of the Child, Youth and Family Advocate. Five years ago, I started down this path by introducing legislation that sought to strengthen outcomes and improve the success of youth in the custody of the state who are transitioning to adulthood.
Opioids have put a tremendous strain on our systems of care for children, exacerbated by limited resources and complex mental and physical health barriers. I believe, when fully up and running, this office will provide a non-adversarial voice to a complex problem that has only become worse through the impact of COVID-19.
There are many issues that are important to our community, including access to affordable housing, fair and predictable land use planning, developing a broadband network that goes the last mile, making sure our state college system and career and technical centers are thriving and supported, building a resilient environment that will be habitable with clean air and water for our children and their children, making sure child care and care for aging loved ones is available and affordable and, above all, never forgetting that every dollar spent providing services comes from one place — the taxpayer.
Moving complex legislation, along with understanding and solving problems, requires partners. I am just one of 180 elected to serve in the Legislature. Regardless of party affiliation, whether representing urban or rural districts, I always take time to listen and understand the concerns of my colleagues. I work to build partnerships and develop relationships, many of which I’m sure will last for the rest of my life. I feel this is one of the most important parts of successfully serving my community. It is also one of the reasons I enjoy service.
There is more to serving in the Legislature than being in the Statehouse, more to it than the hundreds of hours sitting committee trying to understand every detail, every what-about-this or what-about-that of a bill that we are working on. It is also about listening and helping constituents navigate state government, perhaps solving a problem with the Department of Motor Vehicles or connecting someone with support for an aging parent. It is also about making sure the Vermont Agency of Transportation knows about a failing culvert or pothole.
This job is about explaining a vote I cast or listening to concerns about a particular issue. This is at the core of why I’m seeing reelection.
Reach out to me if you have any questions about my candidacy or how we can make our community a better place to live. I look forward to connecting with you this summer and ask for your vote this fall. I can be reached at 802-730-7171 or dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.