Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams, including the politically charged one on Green River Reservoir, could help keep the lights on in coming winters if the rest of New England experiences power outages caused by shortages in the power supply market.
Morrisville Water & Light general manager Scott Johnstone last week told the utility’s board of trustees that ISO New England, the regional transmission organization serving the six New England states, is warning of years of rolling blackouts.
He said it is an unlikely scenario this coming January and February, thanks to a forecasted milder winter, but it could happen in future years. It has very little to do with weather in Vermont, but a lot to do with more populous places like Boston and Hartford.
“If you get an extended cold snap in southern New England, where all these people are heating their homes with natural gas, you’re not going to have enough to produce electricity during a peak electric use event like that,” Johnstone told the board at its Dec. 7 meeting.
In an interview this week, Johnstone said until more large-scale renewable energy projects come online — something along the lines of the roughly $2.5 billion Vineyard Wind project currently under construction that is projected to produce enough power for 400,000 homes — small utilities and states find themselves in what he calls “the messy middle.”
He’s referring to this period where New England moves from being reliant on oil, coal and nuclear energy and toward sources like offshore wind and battery storage.
He said it takes five to seven years for large power generators to even acquire the necessary permitting, much less get them built and producing energy.
Fortunately, Morrisville Water & Light has some protection from blackouts, in the form of the three hydroelectric dams the utility owns. They sit “behind the meter,” and all the power they make can be used exclusively by the utility, according to Johnstone.
He said in 130 years, the utility has never sold the power from those dams.
“So, when we run them, we just buy less from other people,” he said. “To the region, it looks like we turned a circuit off when we run those full on.”
Two of the utility-owned dams are in Morrisville — one in the center of town and one in the Cadys Falls area — and have been around since the late 19th century. The other is on Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park and has been online since the 1980s.
The Green River dam has been at the center of a political turf war for years, as recreationists and conservationists aim to limit the utility’s use to maintain the pristine nature of the reservoir, while utility officials see it primarily as a power producer.
“This is why I’m fighting so hard to find a way to have a future where we can generate at Green River reservoir,” Johnstone said this week, adding that the three dams are “the most forward, innovative thinking gift that just keeps on giving to this community.”
Weatherwise, Johnstone said New England is likely to get a reprieve this winter, since there are indications this could be a warmer cold season. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the weather phenomenon known as La Nina is returning for the third consecutive winter and will drive warmer-than-average temperatures — 33-40 percent warmer for southern New England.
La Nina refers to periodic cooling in the Pacific Ocean, which can cause warmer temperatures in parts of North America, including the southern states and along the Eastern Seaboard into New England.
“If we have a La Nina winter, then we’re golden, and maybe this won’t even be a matter of public discussion,” Johnstone said. “But the idea of it even being a possibility requires us to have a lot of planning, and we’re planning for the worst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.