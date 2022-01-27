The Morristown Selectboard is proving to be popular. Eight people have declared candidacy for three open seats on the board, including all three incumbents up for re-election.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to get on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
The most crowded field is for the two-year term currently held by Judy Bickford. She is seeking re-election but faces competition from Laura Streets, Chris Wiltshire and Paul “Doc” Winters.
For the three-year seat, incumbent Gary Nolan has a challenge from Don McDowell.
Incumbent Jess Graham will face Brent S. Labree II for the final year of a three-year term vacated last year by now-town administrator Eric Dodge. Graham was appointed to the seat last summer but must win it back through the ballot box.
Town Meeting Day will, for many, just be a day on the calendar as Morristown opted for the second straight year to nix the traditional in-person meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The town has struck a compromise when it comes to sending out ballots to voters. Last month, the selectboard unanimously opted against sending them out, but last week, the board agreed to send them out, but not pay for return postage.
Town clerk Sara Haskins said it costs the town about $3,000 to mail the ballots and it would be about $2,000 for return postage.
Laura Streets told the board that some people have come to expect and depend on voting by mail, and such practice has substantially increased voter participation in elections and special votes over the past couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.