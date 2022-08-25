The purchase of the vacant lot in the middle of Morrisville held down for nearly half a century by a Sunoco gas station has town officials hoping for a fix to the adjacent intersection.
The Sunoco had long been the county’s only full-service station when it went out of business two years ago, and the removal of the pumps in January 2021 resulted in a gravelly lot surrounded by concrete barriers.
While the nearby intersection somewhat functions as a four-way stop — Main Street passes straight under the blinking red light — there is a noticeable offset between Portland and Congress streets, both of which terminate at the crossroads. Town planner Todd Thomas told the selectboard last week that the purchase of the property provides “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to true up the troublesome intersection.
He said it currently functions, but not well, and will function even more poorly as the population grows.
“You stand out there for 20 minutes, you’ll see at least someone yell at someone, shaking their fist, maybe a gesture or two,” Thomas said.
The lot’s new owner, Tim Bryan, told the selectboard he’s amenable to working with the town in straightening out Congress Street so it aligns directly with Portland Street, but wants to see how much that would cut into his lot before he makes a commitment.
He said the lot interested him because of its location, and it could be split into two, with residential units on one side and commercial on the other. He said there are deed restrictions on the old gas station property, and splitting it provides fewer restrictions.
Bryan said he would help the town pay for any road re-alignments.
Selectboard member Don MacDowell asked if the intersection is more dangerous than others in town.
Police chief Jason Luneau said he knows of a few minor accidents there — including one that landed two pedestrians in the hospital in 2017 — but said “there are worse intersections” in town.
Board member Jess Graham asked if it would be feasible to put a traditional tri-color traffic light there, but Thomas said those things cost upwards of $1 million. He added those types of lights are “outside my bailiwick.”
Board chair Bob Beeman said it’s worth it to spend public funds to at least have engineering or survey studies done. The town received one bid for each.
Engineer Tyler Mumley proposed roughly $2,500 for an engineering study. Land surveyor Becky Gilson estimated $1,650 for her topographical survey services.
