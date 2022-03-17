Phase two of work on the Cricket Hill trails in Hyde Park is complete.
Cricket Hill consists of 10 kilometers of trails used by the middle and high school cross country running and Nordic ski teams as a training and competition facility. The trails are also used by Hyde Park Elementary School and members of the public for skiing and snowshoeing in the winter as well as hiking and mountain biking — on trails maintained by Brewster River Mountain Bike Club — in the warmer weather.
Lamoille Union High School facilities manager Dylan LaFlam, science teacher Chris Whitlock and community volunteers Jay Hersh and Scott Meyer recently announced completion of sign project.
The second phase of the upgrade required hiring a Geographic Information System map consultant to update the digital map file.
The update included both removal of Nordic ski trails no longer in use and the addition of color-coded levels by difficulty — green, blue and black.
An updated map has been printed onto large format signs and installed at three trail access points — Cricket Hill Road, Lamoille Union Middle School parking lot and Sterling View Road — as well as three other locations along the trails.
The map can be downloaded at bit.ly/37qzlJa and will be posted soon on the school website.
In addition, letter-sized “borrow-and-return” maps will soon be placed in boxes at access points.
Last, color-coded, numbered signs have been placed along the trails.
The final phase of the project will supplement the color-coded signs with signs bearing trail names.
If you’d like to help, send checks payable to Cricket Hill Trails, c/o LNSU, Attention: Chris Whitlock, 95 Cricket Hill Rd., Hyde Park VT 05655.
