The twisting and turning stretch of Route 15 headed east out of Hardwick village was all but impassable for more than two days after last week’s historic rains, and the only way to get to a washed-out portion of the state highway was to walk more than half a mile.

There, a sweeping turn of the state highway was almost entirely washed away by the Lamoille River, and a construction crew from J.P. Sicard was working fast to rebuild it before a second wave of heavy rains rolled over the region Thursday evening.

Flood cleanup: Hardwick

Vermont Transportation Agency engineer Jason Cloutier holds up a notebook with his design of what a washed out section of Route 15 in Hardwick will look like after crews from J.P. Sicard fix it.
Flood cleanup: Hardwick

A half mile closer to Hardwick, about one third of the Inn by the River had been swept into the river.

