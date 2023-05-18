Matthew Califano from Craftsbury Academy has won a 2023 Achievement Award in Writing from the National Council of Teachers of English.
The award is a school-based writing program established in 1957 to encourage high school students to write, and to recognize some of the best student writers in the nation.
Only high-school juniors may participate.
For his essay, Califano was the recipient of the first class of National Council of Teachers’ 2023 Achievement Awards in Writing. He is the only student from Vermont ever to receive the first-class distinction.
“This year the National Council of Teachers asked students to write about the importance of education. My essay, ‘Most of All Beware this Boy: Our Battle to Eradicate Ignorance and Save Civilization,’ argues that we, as a society, must come together to advocate for and fund educational systems that value open-mindedness, diversity and deference to science,” said Califano. “If we can succeed in these efforts, we can finally eradicate ignorance and prejudice and ensure that our nation continues to thrive.”
This year, schools nominated 360 students. Of that number, 114 were selected to receive the first-class designation, 131 received the superior designation, 71 received the excellent designation and 31 received the merit designation.
Each student submitted two pieces of writing. Two to three independent judges scored each submission on expression of ideas, language use and unique perspective and voice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.