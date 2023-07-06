Matthew Califano

Matthew Califano

Craftsbury Academy senior Matthew Califano was recently named a 2023 Coolidge Scholar by the Coolidge Foundation.

Califano was one of five scholars selected by the foundation out of a pool of 4,100 to receive a full academic merit scholarship to the college of his choice, pending admission, which is a separate and independent process. His selection followed a rigorous seven-month selection process that culminated in three days of in-person interviews and academic tests at the Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.

