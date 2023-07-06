Craftsbury Academy senior Matthew Califano was recently named a 2023 Coolidge Scholar by the Coolidge Foundation.
Califano was one of five scholars selected by the foundation out of a pool of 4,100 to receive a full academic merit scholarship to the college of his choice, pending admission, which is a separate and independent process. His selection followed a rigorous seven-month selection process that culminated in three days of in-person interviews and academic tests at the Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.
He is also a 2023 Vermont Presidential Scholar in the Arts and has won numerous awards for his writing, including first prize in the Dorset Theatre Festival Young Playwrights Competition, the Scholastic National Medal and the NCTE Achievement Award in Writing First Class.
Califano is particularly interested in the lessons to be learned from the legal and economic policies of the ancient world. He is a member of the National Junior Classical League’s Latin and Greek honor societies and has won multiple gold medals on his exams on national Roman civilization, Hellenic civilization, classical etymology, Latin vocabulary and mythology. He is also a four-time National Latin Exam gold medalist and is a recipient of the Lillie B. Hamilton Award for the highest-ranking student at National Junior Classical League’s annual convention.
He serves as a teacher’s assistant for Craftsbury Academy’s freshman English courses and volunteers with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. He has won multiple cross country and track state championships in Vermont and recently qualified for the 2024 New York City Marathon. In addition, he has won gold medals for track and in rowing.
He is the son of Dr. Anca Rosca and Richard Califano.
