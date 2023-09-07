Melinda Mascolino has been hired as the assistant principal of Craftsbury schools.
Mascolino has a varied background in education, including 29 years as a classroom teacher and special educator, assistant principal, principal and director of early childhood education.
“Each position has presented new learning and growth opportunities that I continue to embrace. I can’t imagine a better profession than working with children and youth,” she said.
In Craftsbury, Mascolino will focus on supporting and developing elementary school instruction and student learning through Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union’s multi-tiered system and supports framework.
Her expertise in elementary instruction and special education will support students and staff as the school continues to develop and hone its multi-tiered system of support framework, a goal for both Craftsbury and the supervisory union.
“Melinda comes highly recommended, and her great reputation precedes her in Vermont public education. I look forward to her support for our staff and students to promote a safe and engaging learning environment,” principal Matt Foster said.
Mascolino lives with her family in the village of Hyde Park. She and her husband stay busy restoring their home built in 1867, a project that she says, “is a labor of love.”
Her youngest daughter is a senior at Lamoille Union High School and the couple also has 22-year-old twins and “two poorly mannered, sweet mutts.”
