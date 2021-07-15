A year after a protest in Craftsbury in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was met with counter-protesters waving the confederate flag, a process to promote racial equity is still under consideration.

After the initial protest and later defacement of a Black Lives Matter mural prompted a wave of press coverage, some residents made passionate demands that the Craftsbury Selectboard create a racial equity task force to represent the town’s diversity.

A year later, that initial task force fizzled out from a lack of leadership and criticism that it was not representative of the town, prompting the selectboard to regroup.

“My frustration has been, we thought we had a good start, and then that just kind of fizzled out,” said Bruce Urie, Craftsbury Selectboard chair. “Leadership wasn’t there. I don’t know how to say it, things just didn’t work. So we kind of had to go back to ground zero.”

Now, Craftsbury teacher and organizer Hilary Maynard will take up the mantle of organizing racial equity in town. After speaking up at selectboard meetings last fall, she has been tasked with bringing together residents of the Northeast Kingdom town who spoke up last summer and are still invested in resolving the town’s tensions in a substantive way.

“I sort of came in and started advocating for a more holistic approach to actually building equity in the town for everyone, as opposed to kind of jumping on the train of action swiftly and then maybe not so effectively building equity,” she said.

Maynard has been forming a racial equity action plan, guidance she described as “emergent” that will establish the foundations for building a better Craftsbury. Lifting up marginalized voices, according to Maynard, is essential to the plan.

“It’s really about practicing new ways of being together through building relationships and practicing new ways of being with each other and seeing one another,” Maynard said. “Because I think all of us have some pretty visceral reactions to things that feel different and new. Just like anything else, it takes practice and time to develop something else.”

Maynard envisions a process that will incorporate many voices where she serves as a coordinator, not leader.

“Who were the people who stepped forward that really wanted to be a part of this conversation? Let’s get us all together in a room, make sure that many voices are represented and figure out how to take these first steps,” she said.

After initially intending to get the process started in the spring, the busyness of the school year kept Maynard from moving forward. A finalized action plan will now be presented to the selectboard this month.

“I feel like either we’re at a loss, or it feels to me like once the whole initial tension with the paint on the road and all of that got resolved, things feel like they’ve settled down a bit here,” Urie said, in reference to vandals who defaced a Black Lives Matter mural on the road fronting the Common. “It’ll just be a question now of who wants to get involved, how involved they want to get. Once we get something in writing, then we can hold something public.”

Maynard still believes in calls for a better Crafstbury that sprung up in the wake of recent tensions and clashes, but that the process requires the right foundation.

“We hope that Craftsbury can be a community where everybody feels at home, welcome, like they belong, and that they are safe,” she said.