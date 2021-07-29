Five complaints have been filed against Craftsbury organic farm operation Pete’s Greens and its owner, Pete Johnson, with the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Four of the complaints were filed in the last three months, and either concern the operation of the farm or land Johnson owns.
Though Johnson said the complaints were the result of a “disgruntled neighbor” and that most of them “don’t make sense,” the department said investigations are currently ongoing for all five complaints.
“As I understand it, Mr. Johnson has been in touch with our department. However, these situations have not been closed out at this point. So, there’s more work to be done,” said Adam Miller, division director for environmental compliance at the department.
According to marketing material, Pete’s Greens delivers weekly CSA shares to member pick up locations and sells organic produce to restaurants and other retailers.
The complaints vary from accusations of wetlands encroachment and the unsafe burial of construction material to septic issues on residential property.
A complaint from April 2019 alleged that a barn at Pete’s Greens was being built in a floodplain and river corridor and needed a wetland review. According to the complaint, work had begun on building the barn without the proper permit being obtained.
Johnson said that, of three barns on the property, only one was built on a floodplain and said it was built with approval from the department of environmental conservation.
A complaint passed along to the department from northeastern district game warden Russ Shopland in April 2021 alleged that Johnson had “filled in significant wetlands to support its expanding business” and “used construction debris in the filling in of wetlands” while “routinely disposing of toxic chemicals and materials by burying them on the property.
The complaint said that Craftsbury selectboard chair Bruce Urie was aware of the situation. Urie did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
A resident living next to an apartment building owned by Johnson lodged a complaint in May 2021 that a septic tank had been leaking 15 feet from her driveway and uphill from her well with a potential for run-off discharging directly into the nearby Black River.
“We replaced it with a permitted system within five weeks of my awareness of it,” Johnson said. “It took a few weeks to get the design and permits in place. During those five weeks we carefully managed the failed system, reducing flows as much as possible. We worked with our septic engineer and the state through the whole process.”
The neighbor who originally lodged the complaint said that the issue had been taken care of and the investigation was likely only still open because it had not been formally closed.
A complaint filed later that same month accused Johnson of digging directly into Whetstone Brook and the Black River with a large excavator and “hauling in fill to hide work,” though the work was “very discernible on blacktop.”
“We dug a small pond next to Whetstone brook to store irrigation water. We did not dig in the brook,” Johnson said.
In June, Shopland again passed along a complaint that Johnson had been illicitly dumping construction debris. The complaint accused him of having “dumped a bunch of drywall and construction debris over the bank by the greenhouses” and covered it with dirt.
“We have been burying broken pallets and wooden produce bins,” Johnson said. “The DEC inspector told me (it was) better to get a permit to burn them rather than bury (them).”
All these complaints have prompted currently in-progress investigations and the Department of Environmental Conservation is working with Johnson to determine the seriousness of the complaints and to resolve any problems.
“We have an investigator and environmental enforcement officer that’s actively working with the respondent to address these situations, and then gather all the information that we need to either support an eventual case citation or just work with them to give voluntary compliance,” Miller said.
