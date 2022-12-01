The town of Craftsbury has allocated over $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding between nine organizations.
A committee formed with the specific goal of making recommendations around how to spend the COVID-19 relief windfall determined it would be best spent on broadband internet expansion, increased food access, the fire department, the town’s senior care center and child care, among other projects, and the Craftsbury Selectboard greenlighted its decisions.
The board, composed of chair Lise Erickson, co-chair Alan Turnbull, Heidi Krantz, Rudy Chase and Phil Lovely, fielded pitches in the form of public presentations from applicants looking to get a slice of the federal money.
Craftsbury Selectboard member Susan Houston praised the committee for its diligence and hard work. The selectboard worked closely with the committee every step of the way, Houston said, so when recommendations were made, there were few surprises and only minor alterations before final approval.
“The committee had a huge, wide skill set,” Houston said. “(Lise Erickson), who volunteered to chair it, was excellent as a facilitator and moving process along, so we were just really fortunate that it worked very well for our little town.”
While the federal funds have strings attached on what the money can and cannot be spent on, how it gets spent is largely up to each individual town.
Some towns are undertaking a similar process as Craftsbury in determining allocations of their federal funds and have yet to make decisions; other town governments had little or no public input, as in Stowe, where $1.3 million in COVID-19 spent to cover payroll for the police department.
Breakdown
Over a third of the amount — $116,000 — went to NEK Broadband, the communications union district that serves towns throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
Houston said the money will be spent building out high-speed internet to last-mile areas of Craftsbury where private internet providers aren’t incentivized to build.
The second largest amount at $60,000 went to the upstart Craftsbury Food Share. The food share initially began as an early-COVID era pop-up for families struggling with food access, but the community’s needs have continued to grow, said its coordinator Kris Coville, who also runs Wild Branch Valley Farm.
According to Houston, the committee and selectboard were moved to allocate such a large share of funding after Coville’s presentation made them realize how important the organization is to the community.
The food share is now an incorporated satellite of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry and serves its Albany location as well.
The federal money will go toward expanding food storage capacity, something Coville said was a constant challenge over the past couple years as Coville and other volunteers coordinated among seven different storage locations, causing the food shelf to miss out on bulk purchasing and local gleaning opportunities.
The ultimate goal is to find a permanent location for food storage and establish a food pantry in Craftsbury.
“There was much unmet need before the pandemic, and now the pantry is a resource for anyone facing food insecurity,” Coville said.
The Craftsbury Food Share serves an average of 75 households per week but sent out 93 holiday boxes this week, which Coville estimated was due to increased costs around the holidays.
Another $40,000 went to Craftsbury Saplings, the town’s community children’s center, which is also looking for a permanent home. This funding has stipulations attached to it and is being overseen by a project manager.
An additional $37,000 went toward gear, a gear washer and communications for the Craftsbury Fire Department.
The Craftsbury Community Care Center was allocated $23,000 for the affordable senior living residence’s ongoing HVAC overhaul and kitchen renovation.
While the care center successfully applied for a $500,000 community block grant earlier this year, it’s still working to raise more money to cover the increased construction costs around the project, according to board member Penelope Doherty.
The care center, which provides subsidized housing and care services for its aging residents, has also received or applied for shares of federal funding from other towns the facility serves after overhauling the facility’s ventilation systems became a priority following the COVID-related deaths of two of its residents in the early part of the pandemic.
Apart from a long overdue kitchen renovation, the care center is also the preparation site for the region’s Meals on Wheels program and requires greater food storage capacity.
Both Sterling College and the Craftsbury Public Library received $10,000 for the construction of a new outdoor facility and the solar array, respectively.
The Craftsbury Mental Health Resource Group and the Craftsbury Historical Society also each received $5,000.
In total, Craftsbury received a little over $350,000 in federal funds, so some cash remains after this initial disbursement. Potential facilities planning projects and a generator for Craftsbury schools, if Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union doesn’t pick up the tab, were set aside.
The selectboard is planning on establishing procedures to document the use of the federal money with each organization to effectively track how it’s spent.
