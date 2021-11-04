The Craftsbury Selectboard is applying for a $500,000 federal grant to overhaul the ventilation system at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
“We certainly have watched and listened carefully as experts have researched and made recommendations about methods for protective air handling based on lessons that we learned during the pandemic,” said Kimberly Roberge, director at the Craftsbury Community Care Center. “From that, we knew we’d be well advised to incorporate things that were applicable in our facility and are so grateful for the opportunity this grant provides. It allows us to put things in place to help manage future communicable diseases.”
The board unanimously approved the grant application on Oct. 19.
Like other retirement homes and communities where aging Vermonters live, the care center suffered outbreaks and loss of life due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two residents died during an early outbreak of COVID-19, and a total of 29 members of the care facility’s community, including 15 residents and 14 staff, were infected with the virus.
According to the center’s presentation, improving the quality of the ventilation system to bring in high quality air would prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and yearly surges of influenza.
The center’s current system recirculates the air already inside the facility, but the renovation would allow it to import clean outside air. The renovation will also include new insulation to make the building more energy efficient.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “an important approach to lowering the concentrations of indoor air pollutants or contaminants including any viruses that may be in the air is to increase ventilation — the amount of outdoor air coming indoors.”
The grant total is the highest amount organizations can request from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Public Civility Funding.
The total budget for the project is projected at $577,499, according to a presentation given at the hearing. If approved, the bulk of grant money would be put toward the $509,499 budgeted for the ventilation rehabilitation. Construction will be done on a lump sum contract for all labor and materials to complete the work.
General administration of the grant will cost $24,000, which will cover attorney fees for grant review, costs of public hearings and progress reports and a part-time grants overview manager responsible for required progress reports to the state and act as a go-between the town and the care center.
Architectural and engineering fees, environmental review costs and costs involved with compliance with federal labor standards will cost another $44,000.
The amount not covered by the grant, currently projected at $77,499, would come out of the care center’s general fund.
Though Jim Jones, the chair of the Craftsbury Selectboard also serves on the board of the care center and voiced his support, he clarified at the hearing that he does not stand to benefit in any way from the block grant.
The care center expects the Vermont Community Development board tasked with doling out $4.7 million to make a decision on its application at the board’s meeting on Nov. 18.
