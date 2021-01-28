A resolution to the ongoing dispute between Craftsbury Academy and Hardwick Electric over an unpaid bill is one step closer to a resolution after a hearing last week.
That’s the good news. The bad news, at least for Craftsbury, is state officials seem to favor the school district paying back almost the whole amount Hardwick Electric says is due after nearly a decade of underbilling.
An evidentiary hearing for the case, which was filed by Craftsbury Academy last year, was held Jan. 21 before Vermont’s Public Utility Commission.
As part of the hearing, testimony was filed by staff from the Vermont Department of Public Service, which is recommending that if no resolution is reached before a final ruling, the Public Utility Commission should order Craftsbury to pay back roughly $141,000 to Hardwick Electric over a nine-year period.
The dispute between Craftsbury’s school district and the utility that supplies it with electricity stems from a meter that was improperly installed by Hardwick Electric during renovations at the school a decade ago.
That faulty meter resulted in billing Craftsbury Academy for roughly 15 percent of the power it used every month.
The mistake came to light late in 2019, when school staff asked for Hardwick’s aid in determining what size generator to buy for emergency use. Utility staff began examining the school’s bills and power usage and determined that the school had been severely underbilled for nearly a decade.
“This is a matter of fairness,” Hardwick Electric General Manager Mike Sullivan said in an interview last year. “Hardwick Electric is simply asking Craftsbury Academy to pay for the electricity they used for nearly 10 years.”
Hardwick staff initially told Craftsbury school representatives that the district owed roughly $200,000 in back bills. That amount was later dropped to under $150,000, but Craftsbury’s school board and other district officials still didn’t feel they should be responsible for paying back anywhere near that amount. School officials maintain they paid the amount listed on their electric bill on time every month, and since it was Hardwick’s error during the installation of the meter that caused the issue, the school shouldn’t be held responsible.
The school district has been paying the proper amount on each bill since the error was discovered and a new meter was installed.
After attempts by school and utility leaders to work out a plan to pay back some of the money came up short early in 2020, Craftsbury filed an official complaint with Vermont’s Public Utility Commission, launching the current legal case.
The filing was also prompted when, after those early talks stalled, Hardwick Electric staff took a next step and issued a disconnect notice to the school in March 2020 asking for the money to be paid or a payment plan implemented.
State recommendation
In written testimony on the matter, Carol Flint, the consumer affairs director for the Department of Public Service, recommended that Craftsbury’s complaint be denied.
“For customer complaints of this nature, it is common practice for a customer to pay an un-billed or underbilled amount over a designated period of time,” Flint wrote.
With that in mind, she wrote that “the Department therefore recommends that Craftsbury be permitted to pay the underbilled amount without interest over a period of at least nine years,” which is the amount of time it took for the roughly $140,000 to accrue.
In terms of what exactly Craftsbury should pay back, Sean Foley, the chief of finance and economics at the Department of Public Service, testified that he calculated that the underbilled amount comes to $141,865.80, slightly less than the amount Hardwick Electric is seeking. That figure is $143,927.83.
According to Foley, over the course of the nine years that Hardwick was underbilling Craftsbury the average monthly bill was $1,364 less than it should have been, roughly translating to an annual underbilled amount of $16,369.
What’s next
John Cotter, a deputy general counsel with the Public Utility Commission, said that there are still several steps that need to take place for the commission makes a final decision. Post hearing briefs from all parties involved in the case are due Feb. 10, and replies to those briefs are due March 3.
After all relevant evidence is reviewed, a proposal will be offered, which is then subject to oral arguments and further comments before the Public Utility Commission board of commissioners.
There is also a chance that the matter could be settled earlier if Craftsbury and Hardwick can agree on a payback amount and time period.
Earlier talks to find common ground were unsuccessful though, as school district leaders offered to pay back roughly $20,000, much less than the $110,000 to $120,000 Hardwick Electric staff sought in any compromise.
