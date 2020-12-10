Work between Hyde Park’s two fire departments to find ways to save money or combine resources is on hold as COVID-19 cases spike in Vermont.

The town’s municipal leaders asked the two departments to work together to find any possible savings earlier this year.

Despite the new hiatus, support from the selectboard seems to be holding strong — even as one department’s proposed budget for next year has a more than $20,000 increase, most of which comes from a jump in water costs.

Fire department leaders met with the Hyde Park selectboard last month to discuss their proposed budgets, and their cooperative effort to find savings. Neither budget is finalized — a budget proposal for the Hyde Park Fire Department will be finalized by the Hyde Park board by mid-January, then presented to voters on Town Meeting Day.

The budget for the North Hyde Park-Eden Fire Department is shared equally by the two towns it covers and voters in each town have to approve their share at town meeting. But at last month’s meeting both towns voiced support for the current budget proposal.

North Hyde Park-Eden Chief John Savage wasn’t able to attend the meeting last month, but it went smoothly and quickly from what he heard from his department members who did attend.

“Our budget passed through the selectboard, now it just has to pass on Town Meeting Day,” Savage said.

All told, the budget proposal for the North Hyde Park-Eden department is roughly $74,500, only $1,000 more than the current budget. Eden and Hyde Park would each be responsible for $36,600.

“We’re very appreciative of North Hyde Park’s efforts to control costs,” Hyde Park Town Administrator Ron Rodjenski said, confirming that the Hyde Park and Eden selectboards did decide to present that budget as-is to voters in March.

The budget for the Hyde Park Fire Department is a different story, thanks to an unexpected bill from the village of Hyde Park’s water utility.

The department’s budget proposal for next year is $105,450, almost $22,000 more than the current budget of $83,700.

Almost the entirety of that proposed increase, $20,100, is a new water line item on the department’s budget — a new bill from the village’s water department, which is attempting to pay for a massive, expensive upgrade to its water system by billing the largest or highest-use customers on the small system.

Without that addition, the Hyde Park Fire Department budget proposal would be $85,350 — that’s only $1,650 more than the current budget.

“It upped it quite a bit,” Hyde Park Chief Ed Webster said. The department had never been billed for water use before, so he had to take a guess when budgeting usage going forward. Usage isn’t the main factor behind the new $20,000 bill though; instead it’s a monthly tab of nearly $1,500 that adds up to over $17,000 a year, Webster said.

“No control over it,” he said about the new expense, and “we had no idea it was coming.”

Webster knows the Hyde Park Selectboard is still reviewing his budget, but added that the board seemed supportive, and sympathetic to the department’s plight when it came to the water bill.

Rodjenski said that the Hyde Park Selectboard is examining its options when it comes to the new water bills being sent out by the village in their town. Hyde Park also pays a portion of the county budget, which is also affected by the water rate hike, and the town is joining an effort by several other towns and the county to address the situation.

Working together

A meeting earlier this year between Savage, Webster and their subordinates with the Hyde Park Selectboard ended with members from the two departments agreeing to work together to find any possible savings they could, like ordering equipment or supplies in bulk when possible.

Before those meetings could really get off the ground though the COVID-19 pandemic came roaring back in Vermont, and the cooperative effort has been temporarily put on hold.

“We’ve responded to calls together,” Webster said, but that’s normal and that’s about all the work they’ve done together.

Both he and Savage have closed their stations for all non-essential reasons, meaning firefighters are only in the building just before and after calls and for any cleanup or maintenance. All trainings and meetings have been canceled until the pandemic slows down.