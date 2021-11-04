After the Centers for Disease Control approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, clinics where parents can get their children vaccinated have been scheduled in schools across Lamoille County, beginning next Tuesday.
“If you are a parent or caregiver, I hope you’ll think about all the benefits this vaccine can have for your child, and I encourage you to talk to your pediatrician or your own doctor if you have any questions,” health commissioner Mark Levine said. “Not only is the vaccine protection from COVID-19 itself, but it offers freedom from the worry that we’ve all had these past two years. It also means more freedom for Vermont kids to be kids — to see friends and family, travel and stay in school.”
Here are the dates and locations of upcoming clinics for younger children to receive their first dose of a vaccine in the county. These clinics are not open to the public, except for parents and guardians accompanying the child. Children can attend any clinic, not just the one at the school they attend, according to Working Communities Challenge project director Emily Rosenbaum.
Each clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hyde Park Elementary
50 E. Main Street, Hyde Park
• Dose one date: Nov. 9.
• Dose two date: Nov. 30.
Johnson Elementary
57 College Hill Road, Johnson
• Dose one date: Nov. 10
• Dose two date: Dec. 1
Eden Elementary
140 Knowles Flat Road, Eden
• Dose one date: Nov. 12
• Dose two date: Dec. 3
Lake View/Craftsbury schools
1422 N. Craftsbury Road
• Dose one date: Nov. 16
• Dose two date: Dec. 7
Cambridge Elementary
186 School Road, Jeffersonville
• Dose one date: Nov. 17
• Dose two date: Dec. 8
Hardwick Elementary
135 S. Main Street, Hardwick
• Dose one date: Nov. 19
• Dose two date: Dec. 10
Waterville Elementary
3414 VT 109, Waterville
• Dose one date: Dec. 14
• Dose two date: Jan. 4
Wolcott Elementary
320 School Hill Drive, Wolcott
• Dose one date: Dec. 15
• Dose two date: Jan. 5
Morristown Elementary
548 Park Street, Morrisville
• Dose one date: Dec. 17
• Dose two date: Jan. 7
Stowe Elementary
254 Park Street, Stowe
• Dose one date: Jan. 11
• Dose two date: Feb. 1
