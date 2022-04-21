After a delay, the Vermont Agency of Education released COVID-19 vaccination information for school districts across the state that broadly identified Lamoille County schools as having somewhere between half to three-fourths of their student population vaccinated against the virus.
The state identified both the Lamoille North Supervisory Union and Lamoille South Unified Union school districts as having a total student population that was somewhere between 50 to 79 percent vaccinated, a range in which almost all the school districts in the state fell.
Neighboring school districts — Harwood Unified Union, Mt. Mansfield Unified Union and Essex-Westford Supervisory District — were among the small group of school districts that had over 80 percent of students fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Orleans Central Supervisory Union, Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union and North County Supervisory Union were among a large block of school districts with less than half of the student population fully vaccinated.
The Vermont Agency of Education shared preliminary data with schools in late February and early March before finally releasing a version of the data that grouped school districts into the three vaccination brackets, according to a March 22 report published alongside one from the Vermont Department of Health.
According to a representative of the agency, school districts were grouped in such broad data brackets because some schools in the state are so small that it made it difficult to obtain a precise count and due to other informational discrepancies in the state’s immunization registry.
The state initially advised school districts in February to implement an optional masking policy if they met the 80 percent vaccination threshold, but as the federal government relaxed its rules, enforcement became more untenable.
The Lamoille South district has not updated its COVID-19 vaccination data since mid-February when its school board made masks optional. It stood at 79.3 percent, according to superintendent Ryan Heraty, a number he expects by this point is well above 80 percent. The district stopped tracking vaccination rates since the policy change.
Even before the data was made public, Lamoille North superintendent Catherine Gallagher was frustrated with inaccuracies in the immunization data provided by the state, and believed her district to be definitively below 80 percent. She also said at the time that vaccination rates were not the most important data point when it came to mitigation measures.
The district school board ultimately followed its southern neighbor in early March and lifted its mask mandate.
Lower immunity rates
Lamoille County’s two school districts are on par with statewide COVID-19 vaccination rates — a vaccine that is not required to attend public schools — while the most recent data shows the county has lagged on required vaccinations for young students.
In data from the 2019-2020 school year, Lamoille was the only county in the state with less than 90 percent of kindergartners fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), with 88 percent of Lamoille County kindergartners having received two doses of the vaccine.
This was only higher than the general vaccination rate at independent schools throughout the state for this vaccine, which was 87 percent.
Lamoille County also ranks fairly low when it comes to kindergartners who have received the “seven series” vaccines — most of which young children are required to receive before entering schools that protect against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, polio, the aforementioned MMR, bacterial influenza, hepatitis, chickenpox and pneumococcal disease
Only 71 percent of Lamoille County kindergartners had received this full suite of vaccinations in the 2019-2020 school year, below the average of about 76 percent of Vermont kindergartners.
Despite the requirements, exemptions are allowed for religious and medical reasons. Nearly 3 percent of students in Vermont claimed a religious exemption from vaccination requirements in the 2019-2020 school year.
Soon-to-be-released data from the 2020-2021 school year shows that the state stayed within 1 percent of the previous year’s data, according to department of health communications coordinator Katie Warchut, which she said is considered an achievement due to the challenges represented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
