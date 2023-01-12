Just a year and change into their stewardship of the Elmore Store, Kate Gluckman and Michael Stanley have announced their plans to part ways with the community-owned general store.
In a statement, Gluckman and Stanley said that it was “never the plan” to depart so soon, but the couple’s “vision for the store and the current realities of the building don’t align.”
While they plan to stay on until the end of April or until a new operator is in place, the board of trustees of the Elmore Community Trust — the collective that owns the store and hired Gluckman and Stanley — promised there would be no interruption in the store’s operation as the board searches for a new operator.
They also had nothing but praise for the young couple.
It’s the Elmore Store’s physical structure, which was originally built in the early 19th century, that the outgoing operators have an irreconcilable difference with.
When asked to elaborate on this misalignment between the operator and their store, trustees declined to get into specifics, but noted that it’s “no secret” that the building needs some attention.
“The store, in its current configuration, has a commercial kitchen space, but that space is somewhat limited. A restructuring or expansion of the space should improve the ability of the operator to significantly expand value-added food options,” the trustees said. “It’s something that we’re aware of and have plans to address, but our current priority is to stabilize the building and property so that we have a good foundation (literally) to start making improvements on.”
Gluckman and Stanley wouldn’t answer questions about their departure, instead deferring to the board — which includes president and Elmore Mountain Bread owner Blair Marvin, vice president Mark Isselhardt and secretary and Concept2 engineer Trevor Braun, among others — which answered questions about the change as a collective.
In an interview conducted last April, Stanley, who is also a professional sculptor, was eager to expand the store’s nascent deli service. Gluckman previously ran a bagel business and the couple had tentative hopes to incorporate bagel production into their operations.
The trust said the store requires more essential work before an expansion of its commercial kitchen capabilities can be addressed. The septic system, HVAC, and foundation and sills all need attention before other aspects of the building’s interior.
Gluckman and Stanley spent an eventful year in Elmore. Just days after they took over last January, the U.S. Postal Service attempted to close the Elmore Post Office, a collection of postal boxes housed at the general store and a key service the store offered to the community.
After well-publicized intervention from Vermont’s congressional delegation, the postal service changed its tune. The new operators’ coming out party ended up being the same day that then-Rep. Peter Welch stopped by to make the announcement.
Stanley and Gluckman have since run the store with an ambition for modernization and sense of responsibility to the community. The trust purchased the store from Kathy Miller after the death of her husband Warren through a combination of community fundraising and grant money. The couple had owned the store since 1986.
In their time at the store, the couple has played their role as both modern shopkeepers and community organizers, hosting concerts on the back deck through the summer and incorporating more locally sourced products while expanding the beer and wine selection.
The store demanded an intimate relationship from its operators. Stanley and Gluckman rented the apartment above the store itself from the trust and lived with little work-life separation.
On paper, Stanley and Gluckman were exactly what the trust was looking for. Stanley came from Iowa, where the two met, and they came to Elmore from Missouri. Gluckman graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, where her father coached basketball, and she still has family in the immediate area.
It was exactly the kind of community connection and business interest the community trust sought, but somewhere the store’s requirements and the operators’ desires diverged.
The trustees are looking for a new operator and plan to incorporate what they’ve learned from working with Stanley and Gluckman in that process.
The trust is adamant that, despite Stanley and Gluckman’s decision to move on so early in their tenure, this is a vindication of the community trust model for general store ownership, with static ownership bridging the gap between operators and ensuring long-term stability.
While they emphasized that there isn’t a single recipe for success for a general store, a willingness to adapt to the community is necessary, the trustees said.
“The reason that the Elmore Store has lasted as long as it has is that the operators like Warren and Kathy and Kate and Mike have always made the needs of the Elmore community the top priority,” they said. “These operators have also worked hard to constantly adjust their business models to meet the shifting preferences of customers. Any new operator will need to have a similar level of flexibility.”
The next owner doesn’t necessarily need to be a third-generation resident of Elmore with an exceptional business pedigree, the trustees said, but they have to have a “genuine understanding of the broader role of the store in our community and that they demonstrate a passion to drive the business to its fullest potential.”
