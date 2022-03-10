Prior to late 2020, the Lamoille County courthouse and sheriff’s department paid about $1,200 a year in water and wastewater expenses.

After the village of Hyde Park radically altered its rate structure, that cost ballooned to over $55,000 a year, according to assistant judge Joel Page.

Now, after paying exorbitant new rates under protest, Page and fellow assistant judge Madeline Motta have lawyered up on behalf of Lamoille County and sued the village for water and wastewater rate structures they allege are “unfair, inequitable and unreasonable; discriminatory; and arbitrary and capricious,” according to a lawsuit filed in January.

The suit seeks to compel the village to invalidate the current water and wastewater rate structure and to require the village to instead adopt a “fair, just and reasonable” rate structure.

The county enters the fray armed primarily with a report objecting to rate structure changes made by village trustees after Hyde Park residents approved a $4.9 million bond to make state-mandated improvements to the village’s water and wastewater system in 2019.

The report, based on analysis conducted by financial consulting firm Economic & Policy Resources Inc. and commissioned by the Tarrant, Gillies and Shems law firm hired by the county, is a damning indictment of the village’s alleged attempt to “shield the in-village residential users from the significantly increased costs associated with the required water and wastewater improvements” and pass them on to taxpayers throughout the rest of the county.

The lawsuit and the report were paid for by the county, made up of all Lamoille County’s 10 towns — including Stowe, whose residents foot the bill for over half of the county’s expenses — along with Morristown, Cambridge, Johnson, Eden, Elmore, Waterville, Belvidere, Wolcott and the town of Hyde Park itself.

Since 2020, village trustees have argued the rates are justified. Village general manager Carol Robertson claimed in a court hearing Tuesday that village residents didn’t benefit from the bond and the rate change was an attempt to place the highest burden of paying for the bond on the institutions that stood to benefit the most, primarily the courthouse and Hyde Park Elementary School.

Robertson did not respond to an interview request prior to press time.

‘Neither equitable nor reasonable’

The Economic Policy and Resources report in support of the county’s lawsuit seeks to demonstrate the unfairness of the village’s rate changes.

While the report recognized the village was mandated to raise rates in an equitable way to meet its financial obligation to the state, the analysis found that the new rate structure was “neither equitable nor reasonable nor fair, in that it discriminates against its large, institutional users.”

Prior to the rate change, all water and wastewater customers were charged a fixed service charge and fixed consumption charge, $15 per month for water and $35 for wastewater plus $5 for every 1,000 gallons of water used, regardless of the type of building or its owner. Charges are slightly higher for wastewater.

Under the rate change in 2020, residents saw a slight uptick. The fixed service charge for water for 168 in-village residents rose to $20.25 per month and to $32.40 for 22 out-of-village residents.

A commercial class was allocated even more of the financial burden: 25 multi-family dwellings, apartments and non-residential businesses saw their fixed water rate rise to about $72 per month.

But a small group of governmental and public business were allocated a massively outsized rate to pay for the village’s water expenses. The Lamoille County courthouse, sheriff’s department, town of Hyde Park’s fire department and Hyde Park Elementary School saw fixed service charges for water rise to $1,417.50 per month, a 9,350 percent increase from the prior monthly rate.

A mysterious class of five users labeled “Godin & Free” are supplied water without being charged at all, though the report notes that the Vermont Bond Bank made the recommendation of “no free water” in March 2020.

There is a Godin Road in the town of Hyde Park, and it’s unclear who these users are.

The report is clear in the implications of this disparity: “a significant proportion of the funding of the bond debt was assigned to the (governmental/public business) user class who could not have voted and were not represented in the village’s vote.”

There’s also no other utility in Vermont that structures its utility rates like the village of Hyde Park has since late 2020, the report claimed. Most are either fixed rate, as the village was prior to the bond, or are based on the meter size of the user, like in Morrisville, or user consumption, as in the village of Johnson. The report accuses the village of assigning the rates “arbitrarily.”

Justifications

The report alleges that the village has been opaque in its justifications for overburdening county institutions, though it acknowledges the village has claimed village residents deserve to pay less toward the bond because they already pay taxes to defray that cost of the debt and that buildings like the courthouse have a dedicated fire hydrant.

The fire hydrant point is a hotly contested one between the county and the village. At Tuesday’s court hearing, Robertson reiterated that the courthouse and the other buildings in its class benefit from dedicated hydrant placement and that the bond funds primarily addressed issues with the fire hydrant system.

At this same hearing, Page testified that there were 23 hydrants in the village and though some were in the vicinity of the courthouse, they were not limited to use at the courthouse.

Robertson testified that the reason the four county institutions should shoulder a vastly higher burden came down to property value, that the average value of the average Hyde Park home was far less than a building like the courthouse.

When the village’s lawyer, William Grigas of Stackpole & French, asked Robertson whether she thought the village was overcharging the county, she said, “No. As a residential customer, I would say they’re undercharging, because they pay a higher burden for their cost of service.”

Alternative structures

As part of its report, Economic & Policy Resources also presented two alternatives to the current water and wastewater rate structure that it believes are more reasonable while also meeting the village’s revenue requirement.

One proposal recommended a return to the previous flat rate structure. Under this scenario, every structure that uses village water would pay a $59.30 per month fixed service charge, a 295 percent hike from the pre-September 2020 rate for residents and county institutions alike.

A second proposal recommended a fluid rate structure more evenly dispersed among various building classes. Residents both in and outside of the village would pay a little over $51 per month fixed service charge, a 243 percent hike from the old rate structure; the governmental public class, like the courthouse or elementary school, would pay a $149 per month fee, still an 895 percent increase from the old rate; and the biggest cost burden would shift to one unidentified building that occupies the industrial class, which would pay $478 per month for an over 3,000 percent increase.

This rate structure would, according to the report, help incentivize conservation while being more generally equitable. The report proposes similar rate structure changes for wastewater.

Costs accrue

As the opening salvos of this court battle sound, costs continue to accrue for the 10 towns of Lamoille County which have been stuck holding the bag for the village of Hyde Park’s utility bond.

For fiscal year 2022, the first budget formed after the village’s new rate structure went into effect, the county budget grew about $50,000, an 11 percent increase, and included greater contributions from every town in the county. The amount each town contributes is determined by the size of its grand list.

For the projected budget for fiscal year 2023, the county budget has again grown by over $35,000 to over $531,000, an 8 percent increase, attributable mostly to the change in the village of Hyde Park’s water and wastewater rate structure, according to Page.

Stowe, which foots a little over half of the county’s overall budget, is on the hook for most of this growing bill. The town’s contribution in the year immediately following the rate change increased by over $25,000 and will increase again in fiscal year 2023 by over $26,000 to a budgeted amount of over $286,000.

The second highest contributor is Morristown, which will contribute over $75,000 to the budget. The town of Hyde Park will contribute over $31,000, about $5,000 more than it was contributing prior to the rate change.

Onerous rate structure The county is seeking to put a stop to the village’s onerous rate structure as soon as possible, even while the court case plays out.

The county is seeking to put a stop to the village’s onerous rate structure as soon as possible, even while the court case plays out.

At a hearing held in Washington County Tuesday — the case cannot be tried in Lamoille County due to potential conflicts of interest — the county sought a preliminary injunction, hoping that Judge Robert Mello will find the county’s evidence compelling enough to force the village to revert to charging their customers a fixed service charge of about $56 for water per month and about $113 for wastewater per month while the case is decided.

After testimony from Page, Robertson and Jeff Carr, president of Economic and Policy Resources, the judge gave both sides in the legal battle until March 22 to submit post-hearing memorandums, after which he’ll rule whether to grant the injunction.