The Lamoille County Planning Commission has been awarded $370,200 to help it assess several brownfields around the county, in hopes that someone, someday might be able to once again use old industrial and commercial properties where pollution, even from long ago, still lingers.
The federal grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announced last week, is part of $4.87 million being spent in Vermont and $147.3 million around the country, aimed at revitalizing communities by cleaning up contaminated sites like mines, mills, junkyards, landfills and military facilities.
Of particular focus for the Lamoille County Planning Commission are the “distressed” villages of Hyde Park, Johnson, Jeffersonville and Morrisville, according to a 2022 EPA brownfields assessment fact sheet.
The former Cyprus Minerals talc mill in Johnson, near the Lamoille River and Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, is high priority, as are more than a dozen inactive and closed sites in Morrisville.
Environmentalists in 2010 identified petroleum contamination during a water line installation project along Lendway Lane in Johnson, which is where the old talc mine is located.
It was then designated a hazardous waste site by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to the EPA fact sheet, the grant funds will be used to conduct environmental site assessments as well as prepare an area-wide brownfields plan.
EPA administrator Michael S. Regan said in last week’s announcement, “We’re turning blight into might for communities across America.”
The funds come from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides hundreds of billions of dollars for everything from roads and bridges to internet access and includes $21 billion to clean up Superfund and brownfield sites. According to the White House, 26 percent of Black Americans and 29 percent Hispanic Americans live within three miles of a Superfund site.
“Vermont has continued to do good work cleaning up our brownfield sites. In doing so, we have brought contaminated properties back to productive use for our friends and neighbors. This is not only good for the environment, but good for our communities,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said last week. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, which has oversight of the EPA, I will continue to work to ensure the brownfields program receives the funding needed to continue cleanup efforts like these long into the future.”
