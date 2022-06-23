The Lamoille County Planning Commission handed out awards at its annual meeting last week.
Recipients of the Jim Marvin awards included Johnson town clerk Rosemary Audibert, who was recognized for a lifetime of achievement, and the Elmore Community Trust, which received a special award for its work to save the storied general store and post office in the lakeside village.
Audibert has served Johnson for 40 years, starting her service in the college town in 1983 as a billing clerk. She became assistant town clerk in 1989 and has been Johnson’s town clerk since 1993.
“Rosemary has an incredible memory, her knowledge is vast, and she is quiet and fair,” said Lamoille County Planning Commission staff about Audibert’s Lifetime Achievement Award. “She is a trusted confidant for many leaders in both Johnson town and village, and she is an important resource to surrounding community town clerks as well.”
Elmore Community Trust won a Special Award for Supporting Strong and Vibrant Communities.
When the Elmore Store came up for sale, many people wondered what would happen as the store had long served as the hub of the community. That’s when a small group of Elmore residents got together to find a solution, formed the non-profit Elmore Trust and helped the community raise $400,000 in to purchase the store.
Soon after, the store’s future was once again threatened when the U.S. Postal Service decided to remove the post office from inside the store. The trust mobilized and lobbied state officials, gaining their support and ultimately keeping the post office a part of the village.
A new operator for the store started late last year.
The Ted Alexander Welcome Center in Johnson won the Marvin Award for Excellence in Project Design. This community project was made possible by large cash donations from the family of Ted Alexander and the work of many volunteers.
The project consisted of a major redesign and reconstruction of the former structure next to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, but built in Old Mill Park, which is owned by the town. The welcome center now serves as a focal point for access to the rail trail in Johnson and provides parking, restroom facilities, drinking water, picnic and rest facilities, bike racks and maintenance facilities, information boards, community art and historical photo panels about the greater Johnson area.
The design, by Howard Romero, incorporates a railroad building motif, with a rail car and three trompe l’oeils designs on the side of the building.
“This project was undertaken at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is a testament to the volunteers, public officials and the Alexander family who pushed it forward to completion,” the planning commission noted.
The Marvin Award for Excellence in Community Service went to Lamoille Habitat for Humanity, which raises the money to build affordable homes using mostly volunteer labor. Families must be able to repay the mortgage and must put in hours of “sweat equity” to qualify.
“Lamoille Habitat for Humanity provides the opportunity for community members to become involved in the process of creating affordable housing in their community,” according to the planning commission.
The group partners with many other groups to bring additional volunteers and expertise to the work. The board is all volunteer and is completing its second affordable housing unit on Maple Street in Morristown.
The Marvin Awards also made honorable mentions in its two main categories, community service and design.
An honorable mention for excellence in project design went to the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve Trail in Cambridge. The preserve officially opened last fall, and has already become a “beloved community area, with a dozen people or more a day walking the mile long trail to enjoy nature and the beauty of quiet.”
The trail was designed by Erin Amadon of Town4Trails. A varied group of volunteers, led by Liam Kearney, worked weekends over many months to execute her design.
The honorable mention for excellence in community service went to the Amy Olsen, director of the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park for over two decades.
“During that time, she has engaged hundreds, if not thousands, of students, their families and the community at large in highly relevant educational experiences. Under her direction the library has become the hub of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.