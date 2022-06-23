Ben Olsen of Morristown announced his candidacy for the Vermont House in the Lamoille-Washington district.
Olsen said he believes the Legislature is falling short on addressing core issues of concern for middle class and generational Vermonters.
“As a lifelong Lamoille County resident, I intend to spend my time on addressing Vermonters’ needs using common sense. We have become so focused on our differences that we have forgotten how much we have in common.”
After 15 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Nakysha from Jeffersonville, and raising four young children, Olsen understands the importance of local families as the building blocks of society.
“It is becoming impossible to fill your gas tank and continue to afford food for your family, let alone find the shelves stocked with what you need,” he said.
The couple has a new baby, and the thought of no baby formula for folks in Morristown should concern everyone.
“There is no reason we should not be able to afford and enjoy a great life right here with our families,” he said.
He and his wife purchased their small business in 2017 and he keenly understands the difficult situation Vermont employers face with help wanted signs everywhere. The sky-high taxes and cost of living for everyone doesn’t help.
“We need to get back to work and to pursue more Yankee ingenuity solutions and fewer Golden Dome laws that few can explain,” Olsen said.
His number one goal is to make Vermont a more affordable place to live for all its citizens. As the campaign continues, he will offer some detailed solutions on other critical issues including expanding local farming and food cultivation, protection of Second Amendment rights and upholding parental rights.
Olsen grew up on a tree farm — on Brown Hill in Elmore — with three brothers picking berries, stacking firewood, raising honeybees, learning how to work with wood and mechanics, and wandering the forests enjoying all nature has to offer.
Olsen attended Morristown Elementary, Bishop Marshall School and Stowe High School. He has an undergraduate degree in communications and a Master of Business Administration from Franciscan University. He has visited over 20 states, volunteered on two mission trips to impoverished countries, spent months traveling Europe, and walked the concentration camps in Auschwitz and Birkenau.
“I love the United States of America and Vermont. I want to make a contribution and it would be a privilege to represent my community and serve my state as your representative,” he said.
Find out more at benvthouse.com (coming soon), benvthouse@gmail.com, or PO Box 1211, Morrisville VT 05661.
