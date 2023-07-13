Towns along Lamoille County’s namesake river were among the Vermont communities worst hit Tuesday by two straight days of rain in a deluge that many say was worse than Tropical Storm Irene, which rocked the state 12 years ago.

The Lamoille River crested its bank all along the Route 15 corridor, knocking a hotel off its foundation in Hardwick, forcing Wolcott residents from their homes and completely submerging Johnson village and parts of Cambridge and Morrisville.

Flooding: Johnson

The Gihon River in Johnson roars past the Vermont Studio Center.
Flooding: Wolcott

The Lamoille River runs alongside Flat Iron Road in Wolcott, part of which was washed out by the storm, making it impassable.
Flooding: Morrisville

Bystanders watched Tuesday morning as the Lamoille River flowed through Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Flooding: Jeffersonville

The north end of Jeffersonville flooded as the Lamoille River burst its banks, affecting local institutions like the Varnum Memorial Library and the Bryan Gallery, which suffered some minor basement flooding.
Flooding: Stowe

Curious bystanders watch the West Branch river rise. It would eventually fill the recreation path parking lot in the village with feet of water.

2023 July flooding around Lamoille County

It was a catastrophic week as extensive rainfall and flooding brought historically damaging conditions to many the towns in the state.

1 of 31

