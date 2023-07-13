Much of downtown Johnson on Tuesday was navigable only by boat, as a two-day storm dumped more rain on the town in nearly a century. Although the waters have receded since Tuesday, more rain is in the forecast, which could lead to more flooding.
Johnson saw flooding that some are equating to the Great Flood of 1927. The Sterling Market, pictured in the center of the photo, saw flood waters rise nearly to its roof before receding.
Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park was scoured, scarred and torn up after the Lamoille River jumped its banks and overwhelmed the popular park.
Towns along Lamoille County’s namesake river were among the Vermont communities worst hit Tuesday by two straight days of rain in a deluge that many say was worse than Tropical Storm Irene, which rocked the state 12 years ago.
The Lamoille River crested its bank all along the Route 15 corridor, knocking a hotel off its foundation in Hardwick, forcing Wolcott residents from their homes and completely submerging Johnson village and parts of Cambridge and Morrisville.
Cleanup and repairs could take longer than after Irene, which saw a half-day of intense rain followed by a long stretch of sunny skies. National Weather Service meteorologist Rebecca Duell told VTDigger Tuesday that localized thunderstorms and more rain in the forecast at the end of the week, especially Friday, could just add water to already-saturated soil, washed-out culverts and maxed-out dams.
“The main concern is that there’s nowhere for the water to go,” Duell said.
According to National Weather Service data released at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday, after the blue skies almost made the previous 38 hours of rain seem like a distant memory, Morrisville village had received the most rainfall from the storm, with 7.02 inches and counting.
Here are Lamoille County towns’ rainfall totals from the storm, according to unofficial spotter reports released by the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon:
Morrisville: 7.02 inches
Elmore: 7 inches
Eden: 5.50 inches
Stowe, southwest: 5.56 inches
Stowe: 5.19 inches
Johnson: 4.94 inches
Cambridge, Smugglers Notch: 4.38 inches
Cambridge, Pleasant Valley: 4.13 inches
Morristown, outside the village: 3.50 inches
Waterville: 2.54 inches
“It was incredibly impressive in terms of rainfall amounts and rainfall intensity,” Duell said, adding that she’d “never seen anything like this” in her 15 years in the profession. She said the Lamoille River in Johnson and Jeffersonville exceeded the levels it reached during Tropical Storm Irene.
During a press conference with Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday, Public Safety Commissioner Jen Morrison said, “The hardest-hit area currently is Lamoille County, where we rescued 32 people and numerous animals overnight.”
Bad water
All that rain means water everywhere, but not a drop to drink, at least in Morrisville. Late Tuesday, village utility Morrisville Water & Light issued a “Do Not Drink” order for all customers on the municipal water supply.
According to utility general manager Scott Johnstone, the Department of Environmental Conservation ordered the village to upgrade a boil-water notice that had been issued the day before to the more severe order.
“Users should not use the water, even if boiled, for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice cubes, making baby bottles or washing fruits and vegetables,” Johnstone said.
Johnstone said the town was trying to secure pallets of bottled water for customers, but as of press deadline was not sure if or when that would happen.
More updates on the village drinking water supply can be found on the utility’s website, mwlvt.com.
While Morrisville residents can’t drink their water, folks in Johnson may have to worry about what’s in the water flowing through town.
According to Dan Copp, the operator for Johnson’s wastewater treatment plant — he also oversees Morrisville’s plant — the Johnson facility was, as of Tuesday, likely discharging more than 1 million gallons of partially treated sewage.
He said in a report that the crews had to evacuate the plant late Monday night into Tuesday morning for their safety.
“This is ongoing as we have not been able to get to the wastewater plant to evaluate,” Copp wrote in his report. “We had to evacuate the facility for safety. It is assumed the UV system is under water. It is operating but the effluent is mixed with river water.”
In Johnson, worst in a century
Reaching its peak around 6 a.m. and at levels not seen in the town since the flood of 1927, the Lamoille River surged over its banks and submerged a major portion of Johnson village, particularly to the west.
Major businesses and many homes within the village were nearly submerged, with water around the Sterling Market rising nearly to its roof despite the business’s efforts to prepare for the worst, while Maplefields and other businesses on the east end of Main Street were able to remain open and were largely spared.
Many of the businesses within the Jenna’s Promise network, which has restored and renovated some of the buildings in town to function as part of its “Recovery Village,” were hit particularly hard.
The Johnson Health Center, which normally overlooks the Lamoille, saw water rise to its windows. The recently renovated cafe operated by Two Sons Bakehouse saw water up to its porch.
As waters rose, the Johnson Emergency Management Board warned residents in the lower lying areas of town, including School Street, parts of River Road east and west, and Wescom Road, that they would likely become isolated by impassable floodwaters. Many residents on Main Street and Railroad Street had to be evacuated and were given the choice of seeking their own alternative shelter or going to a designated emergency shelter at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus.
As of Tuesday, 30 people were registered at the shelter, according to Beth Foy, Johnson Selectboard chair and the emergency management board’s spokesperson. There has only been one minor injury related to the flooding reported so far.
Despite the Johnson Fire Department itself being evacuated, Foy praised the department members, the town road crew and other volunteers who made the emergency response plan function smoothly, as well as the staff at the university for opening their doors and providing a safe and comfortable environment for evacuees.
Now begins the long road to recovery, and the wait for the state and federal money required to fund that recovery. In the meantime, Foy said the town’s focus will be on restoring its utility infrastructure and trying to secure resources from the American Red Cross, which has been stretched thin across the state. Vermonters near and far from Johnson can best aid their recovery through mutual aid, she said.
“If you know of somebody who needs help, or somebody who may be more vulnerable, or you have a neighbor who’s elderly, just take care of your neighbors at this point,” Foy said. “That would be of the most help to the town and all that we need to do, and if our community can work together to do that, then our town resources and military resources can focus on all infrastructure things.”
Lake Elmore rises, houses spared
After nearly two days of rain, Elmore was left wet but still above water. The main effect of the rainfall is that Lake Elmore rose by over four feet, which overwhelmed the town’s only dam, resulting in some minor flooding.
Town hall and Elmore Store seemed unaffected by the rising water levels, although they narrowly escaped flooding. At the state park, the lake submerged the beach’s sandy shores, with water rising about a foot.
As for the rest of the town, Route 12 quickly dried Tuesday morning following a brief closure in Worcester at Ledge Road and north of Mill Road near Tavern Farm due to flooding. Minor to moderate washouts were marked by orange cones along Lacasse Road and Hardwood Flats, but the dirt road remained stable.
Residents sleep in town offices
Wolcott became an island in the storm Monday night into Tuesday as Route 15 on both sides closed to traffic and many town roads also shut down, creating pockets of isolation within the temporarily cut-off community.
“Yesterday, the river turned our home into a pond,” Rick Brochu said. He and his wife Renee live on Route 15 across from the Methodist church, right on the banks of the Lamoille River.
Brochu said he left home Monday morning to run errands in Morrisville and the river was already rising. When he got back around midday, “it was really high.”
“And around 3 or 4, we could smell diesel oil,” he said, marking the time when the river made its way into the basement.
The couple decided to evacuate, and with no way to get out of town, they made their way to School Street and the town library and municipal offices. He said while they were settling into the library late Monday night, more and more people who were being evacuated from their homes stayed in the town office building.
“We have a shower and bathrooms and whatnot,” town clerk Belinda Clegg said. “We have a stove here and everything you need to cook with.”
Clegg said the offices don’t have beds, but people could bring sleeping bags and camp out on the floor. She wasn’t sure how many people spent the night, but it was several.
“There were probably 10 cars in the parking lot,” Brochu said. “I don’t know if they all slept there or just parked their cars on higher ground.”
Clegg said she knew of one couple who opted to leave town when they could and stayed in a hotel for the night.
When the Brochus returned home Tuesday, the fire department was busy sucking the water out of the basement. Much of the garden was destroyed.
“I had some garden boxes that I built about four feet off the ground,” Brochu said. “They didn’t get washed away totally. But they aren’t where they’re supposed to be.”
Morrisville’s Oxbow Park wrecked
Tuesday morning, Morrisville residents with rain jackets, umbrellas and cameras watched the Lamoille River claim the village’s recreational centerpiece, Oxbow Riverfront Park.
The popular community garden, which had been growing lush and full in previous weeks, was completely swept away. So was the red wooden storage shed used by the town parks and recreation department. A large residential-sized propane tank bobbed in the floodwaters.
Michelle Hall, who has lived in town a little over a year, was pretty certain her soccer practice was going to be canceled. Hall plays in three local leagues, and the Oxbow is home base for one of them, and at the moment, the field was submerged on the far side of the park.
“We’re not playing on that anytime soon,” Hall said.
Not much of anything is happening at the Oxbow anytime soon. After the floodwaters receded late Tuesday, the parking lot was marked with deep gashes, the swing set was a twisted piece of metal and patches of turf were stripped away.
Gov. Phil Scott, who had planned an end-to-end ride of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday with Sen. Bernie Sanders — with Oxbow Park meant to host a midway celebration — canceled the trip. The state transportation agency, which manages the 93-mile trail, told people to stay off until the damage can be assessed.
Hall, a recent college graduate with a minor in food systems studies, bemoaned the loss of the community garden, and said “100-year storms” seem to be happening at least once a decade now, and she worries how climate change will affect life.
“I was a cook for a while and I love growing food and I’ve just been thinking about how much this is going to impact the food system in general,” Hall said. “I feel like a lot of people think that Vermont is a pretty safe place for natural disasters, and I’m like, ‘Nope, it’s not.’”
Nearby, on Foundry Street, Nick Donza, a developer and landlord with a series of recently constructed duplexes, was busy helping neighbors at Bourne’s Service Center sweep silt and muck out of the garage, as a sump pump pulled water out of nearby rk Miles lumberyard, at a never-ending clip.
Donza said his homes escaped the waters, but it was close — just a few feet — and he said some of the tenants called him at 1:30 in the morning to say police were knocking on the door. He said a couple of them evacuated, and others moved upstairs for the night.
“You never know, right? If it had come up another two or three feet?” he said. “Better safe than sorry.”
Morristown police chief Jason Luneau, who is also the interim town administrator, had, as of Tuesday morning, been awake and on duty for 28 hours, as the police and fire department crews concentrated their efforts on responding to calls for service, closing off and posting blue lights on sections of Route 15, and evacuating several homes “in anticipation of the high water approaching.”
Meanwhile, Luneau said the town highway department worked diligently to manage roads around town that had been closed due to storm-related damages. Some of the areas that suffered the most damage — Duhamel, Goeltz, Stancliff, Lawrence Farm and Cadys Falls roads and Bridge Street — all were closed to traffic at one point.
“I would like to thank our community for all the calls from residents willing to provide food and assistance to our great group of fire, EMS, police, and highway personnel,” Luneau said.
Cambridge
The Lamoille River reached a major flood stage around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological survey, inundating Route 15 and flowing onto the oversaturated ground of Cambridge and Jeffersonville villages.
The water level along The Wrong Way Bridge, which had been closed since Monday afternoon, rose over the bridge and floodwaters crept up into the village with several main roadways connecting the village to Lamoille County closed.
With a flooded basement and no electricity, the new owners of the Cambridge Village Market took food to their Fairfax store to give away.
In Jeffersonville, businesses along the highway like The Family Table, The Cupboard Deli and Burger Barn were awash as the waters flooded into the village, compromising homes in the northern end as well as Main Street establishments like the Varnum Memorial Library, Bryan Art Gallery and The Farm Store.
With water rising around Mann’s Meadow, an affordable housing complex for seniors, Cambridge’s Emergency Management Director Dan St. Cyr called upon Smugglers’ Notch Resort for assistance. The resort sent two shuttle buses and, along with a school bus from Cambridge Elementary School, resort staff and other volunteers carried the building’s 30 residents, including at least one disable man who needed to be carried in a wheelchair, across a knee-deep moat and transported them to the elementary school, which also served as the area’s emergency shelter.
Deer Run Motor Inn, which has been participating in the emergency hotel housing program, was cut off from the villages by the flooding, and as of Tuesday morning, the Cambridge Fire Department was waiting for the waters to recede before going to assist the 13 people living there who had to be moved to the building’s second floor.
So far, St. Cyr said there were no reported injuries and the necessary evacuations had gone smoothly.
“I’ve been at the fire department here locally for 30 years myself, and I have never seen (the river) rise as fast as it did right here in Jeffersonville,” he said.
In Jeffersonville Tuesday morning, families stood in the floodwaters surveying the damage and neighbors offered neighbors their help. Pets were carried from homes in carriers or coaxed through the water. Horses that had been kept in the flooded areas of the village were temporarily moved to the Cambridge Elementary playground. One little boy wearing ski boots, his most waterproof footwear, had to be told repeatedly by his mother to get out of the standing water.
Nick Housman, a teacher from New Hampshire, arrived in Jeffersonville Monday evening. He had been hiking the Long Trail and had walked over 200 miles, with just 50 miles to go until the Canadian border. He camped at Sterling Pond and descended into Jeffersonville that night to seek shelter. Until the river receded, he was essentially stranded.
Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman could also be found surveying the carnage on Tuesday morning. He speculated on the crop damage area farmers faced and remarked that, at the very least, floodwaters had not reached Memorial Rock on Church Street as it had during the flood of 1927.
Stowe sends help
The town of Stowe largely managed to escape without extensive damage, although the town recreation path — which wends its way alongside the West Branch River — was still closed as of press time.
“For us, it seemed like there were two waves of rain,” public works director Harry Shepard said Tuesday. “The first one filled the riverbanks right to the top, and then we got a second wave that triggered a bunch of troubles.”
There were some temporary road closures, but they were all open again by Tuesday. Shepard said Moscow Road was affected by “an overwhelmed culvert” that he suspects the town will need to take a closer look at in the future. Road crews were busy making repairs there and in Stowe Hollow, Sylvan Park, Edson Hill and Barrows Road.
The main rec path parking lot in the village, behind Stowe Community Church, was flooded, as it is usually the first place to do take on water during heavy rains.
Shepard said any work down in the West Branch over the years has been done mainly to mitigate erosion and protect the rec path, a recreation jewel for a town with a lot of those. He said riverside infrastructure — along with the town’s water and wastewater facilities — made it through unfazed, but a lot of that is just luck in the face of Mother Nature.
“Our rivers are steep, generally, aggressive and meandering, and we manage improvements adjacent to the river, but the river always wins,” Shepard said. “Mountains crumble to the sea, as they say.”
Stowe, with less of a crisis on its own hands, was able to send a lot of help to other towns. Shepard said a large tanker truck was filled with clean Stowe drinking water and shipped to Copley Hospital so the hospital wouldn’t have to boil water like everyone else in Morrisville. And the Stowe public works department was able to lend an industrial-sized portable sewer pump to Waterbury.
“They need big pumps right now,” Shepard said.
Also lending a hand was Stowe Mountain Rescue, which last year acquired a pair of Zodiac swift water rescue boats.
Drew Clymer, the state’s search and rescue coordinator and member of the mountain rescue team, said it was shocking to see the damage in other parts of the state. The Stowe crew was assigned to Barre, where the downtown streets were only navigable by boat.
“I just don’t have the context to describe it,” Clymer said. “There was just a gigantic river flowing down Main Street. Dumpsters flowing by. Propane tanks going off. It’s mucky and it’s brown and there’s a smell of propane and oil.”
He said at times the crews were in the boats and at times cautiously walking in waist- or chest-high water — and Clymer is a tall man — not knowing what’s under there, whether an open manhole cover or tangles of debris.
He said he was moved by the levels of people helping each other. There were crews from fellow New England states like Massachusetts and Connecticut and from as far away as North Carolina. He thinks folks from Michigan also made their way to Vermont to help.
Everyday neighbors also became heroes, Clymer said. He saw one man patrolling his neighborhood with a flashlight, checking everyone to see if they were alright. He said people were very happy to see rescue crews.
“The Green Mountain State took it to the kneecaps yesterday,” Clymer said.
Lilly Keller contributed to this report.
It was a catastrophic week as extensive rainfall and flooding brought historically damaging conditions to many the towns in the state.
There were some temporary road closures in Stowe, but they were all open again by Tuesday.
Curious bystanders watch the West Branch river rise. It would eventually fill the recreation path parking lot in the village with feet of water.
The main Stowe Recreation Path parking lot in the village, behind Stowe Community Church, was flooded, as it is usually the first place to do take on water during heavy rains.
Morristown police chief Jason Luneau said the town highway department worked diligently to manage roads around town that had been closed due to storm-related damages.
Bystanders watched Tuesday morning as the Lamoille River flowed through Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Cyclists on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reached a dead end after one of the newly constructed bridges above the Lamoille River was washed away by floodwaters.
Now begins the long road to recovery, and the wait for the state and federal money required to fund that recovery.
Now begins the long road to recovery, and the wait for the state and federal money required to fund that recovery.
The Gihon River in Johnson roars past the Vermont Studio Center.
Johnson saw flooding that some are equating to the Great Flood of 1927. The Sterling Market, pictured in the center of the photo, saw flood waters rise nearly to its roof before receding.
