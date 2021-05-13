Jeff Coslett won the special election held to replace longtime Cambridge Selectboard member Dana Sweet Tuesday, May 11, beating out opponent Teelah Hall by a margin of 45 votes.
Coslett — the consummate town insider with years of experience serving on the Cambridge Elementary School Board, the economic advisory committee and the development review board —received 155 votes.
Hall, a relative newcomer passionate about promoting broader community involvement in local government, received 110. There were three write-in votes for candidates unknown.
There were 268 total votes cast in the special election after 425 Cambridge voters turned out on Town Meeting Day in March.
At a meet the candidates event in April, Coslett listed a focus on broadband internet expansion in the Cambridge area, facilitating an expansion of the Lamoille Valley Trail through Cambridge and increasing collaboration with nearby Smugglers’ Notch Resort to further improve the town’s tourism economy.
The vacancy on the selectboard was created when Dana Sweet, a 32-year veteran on the board, stepped down shortly after the town’s annual election, citing an inability to grapple with the pandemic-era requirements for meeting remotely as a board member.
He was briefly replaced in the interim by Jane Porter, Cambridge’s town clerk and unofficial historian. Coslett will now occupy the seat for just a year, finishing Sweet’s term before facing the potential prospect of reelection.
Coslett joins board chair Courtney Leitz, who recently ran unopposed for a three-year seat, and Larry Wyckoff, who beat out Hall in March for a two-year appointment, along with other board members Cody Marsh and George Putnam.
