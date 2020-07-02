The calendar turning to July typically means Lamoille County’s only agricultural fair is just around the corner. But, not this year.
There will be no Lamoille County Field Days this summer; the organization’s board of directors canceled the fair in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with great disappointment that we, the board of directors, have decided to cancel the 2020 Lamoille County Field Days,” the board stated on its website and in a social media post.
Field Days typically draws a crowd of over 10,000 people across three days; this year it had been scheduled for July 24-26.
Crowds of that size are still prohibited in Vermont, even as the state reopens many sectors of its economy. Other Vermont fairs canceled even before Lamoille County Field Days pulled the plug.
“This decision was not made lightly,” the board said, but canceling the event felt like the best option “with the level of uncertainty about what the next few months could bring.”
Field Days typically features events like arm wrestling, tractor, truck and horse pulls, lumberjack games and skillet tossing along with the traditional carnival rides, fair fare, music, games and agricultural displays.
2020 is the second fair season in five years to include an abbreviated version of Field Days, or no events at all. In 2016 a scheduling conflict by the company that provided rides for the fair that year meant that almost no rides or attractions made it to the organization’s Johnson home. That year, only roughly 4,600 people attended Field Days, but the organization was able to bounce back with strong seasons and attendance over the next few years.
“We are all very saddened,” the board said.
