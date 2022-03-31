The human hand is made up of 27 bones. The foot has 26.
Now the orthopedic surgeons and radiologists at Copley Hospital in Morristown will be able to view each one of those bones — some of them quite small — with stunning clarity, thanks to a new magnetic resonance imaging machine.
The MRI machine, unveiled in the new radiology section of the hospital last Thursday, cost more than $2.6 million and is, according to Copley president Joe Woodin, the newest such machine in all of New England.
That means no more uncertain shapes in scans and no more cramped and uncomfortable quarters for MRI patients. The new machine, gleaming white, is accompanied by a setup that includes ambient lighting and a flat screen television to create a calm atmosphere for patients enduring the time consuming, tedious and often stressful imaging process.
“As long as I can remember, I have steered our patients away from our previous MRI unit,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Macy said. “The cramped quarters, loud machine and CT images were not great for patients or musculoskeletal providers. In today’s high-tech world, basic, high quality imaging is not just the norm, it’s expected and valuable.”
Macy offered an example of an early patient success story featuring the new machine to the crowd of donors and ceremony attendees: one of Macy’s patients needed a prosthetic joint replacement that gave the team treating him some difficulty, but neither x-rays nor a computerized tomography scan helped them identify the issue, and the old MRI machine couldn’t produce a clear image.
“With our new MRI, we were able to see enough detail to make a diagnosis and ultimately that changed the decision-making process and improved the quality of care that I was able to provide for my patient,” Macy said.
Radiologist Dr. Richard Bennum expressed his gratitude for the new machine in the form of a fairy tale.
“Things were very good at a village called Copley, but some of the doctors who worked at Copley were sad, because their scanner wouldn’t show them some things that they wanted to see, things like tears of the medial meniscus or laterally located herniated discs. Sometimes people even had to go to another hospital to get the imaging that they needed. So, the people of Copley worked very hard to get a new MRI scanner.”
A massive list of donors funded the new MRI, including the Copley Hospital Auxiliary, the hospital’s volunteer organization, and philanthropic organizations like the Freeman Foundation, Hawk Rock Foundation, along with Union Bank, which all donated over $50,000 toward the project.
Copley’s old MRI machine isn’t going to waste either. According to Woodin, the refurbished machine is set to become the first MRI on the Caribbean island of Antigua.
