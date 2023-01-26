Dr. John Macy, an orthopedic shoulder surgeon with Mansfield Orthopaedics at Copley Hospital, just returned from Lauberhorn in Wengen, Switzerland where he served as a U.S. Ski and Snowboard team doctor covering the World Cup races.
“Lauberhorn, under the shadow of the Eiger in the Bernese Alps, provides a spectacular and breathtaking backdrop,” said Macy. “It was a great week of races and no injuries to speak of.”
Macy noted Europe, much like Vermont, has experienced limited snow so far this year.
Macy said U.S. Olympic athletes, including Vermonter Ryan Cochran-Seigle, were part of his group. The races were held Jan. 13-15.
This year was Lauberhorn’s 93rd international FIS race. The Lauberhorn Downhill is the longest race on the World Cup circuit and one of the most attended winter sports events in the world.
“I am truly humbled to have been part of this race, and serving as a team doc,” he said.
Macy has been covering World Ski Championships with the USSA for nearly 10 years. His ventures have taken him to events in the U.S., and as far as Sweden, Norway, Canada and Austria. Last year, he served as the team physician during the 2022 Hahnenkamm in Austria for the U.S. Ski Team.
Closer to home, Macy is with the Jay Peak Ski Patrol, a role he has served for more than 10 years.
