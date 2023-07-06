On July 3, the Sargent family, joined by Copley Hospital staff, cut the ribbon on a new conference room located in the Health Center Building.
The room was dedicated to the Sargent family for its unwavering support of the local community hospital.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 10:28 am
On July 3, the Sargent family, joined by Copley Hospital staff, cut the ribbon on a new conference room located in the Health Center Building.
The room was dedicated to the Sargent family for its unwavering support of the local community hospital.
Minutes before Stella Sargent cut the ribbon, Copley CEO Joe Woodin told the family of “how grateful Copley is for their generosity, past and present.
What better way to honor the family with this recognition.”
