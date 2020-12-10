White cap, white coat, white pants, white sneakers.
Denise Marcoux, a registered nurse at Copley Hospital, wore the same outfit to her last day of work this past Friday that she did nearly half a century ago, on her first day of work as a professional nurse.
The only thing different about her uniform these past months has been the mask — that just means her caring, gentle smile comes through from her caring, gentle eyes.
“My cap and my uniform represents a goal that I reached through hard work,” she said. “And it identifies me as to who I am, that I’m a nurse. And it reminds me that people come first.”
She adorns her cap with two different colored bands, representing the institutions where she studied — baby blue for Fanny Allen where she first studied nursing, and black for the University of Vermont, where she got her RN diploma.
She also wears her school pin neatly attached to her neatly pressed lapel.
She has gone through a handful of nurse’s caps in her time at Copley, and she kept them clean and starched, but they are harder to find these days.
She jokes that’s a sign it’s time to hang it up.
“This was perfect timing,” she said. “This was my last one. They don’t make them anymore.”
When asked her age, Marcoux just answered with a laugh and said she’s legally at retirement age.
Jill Baker, the head of community relations for Copley, said she and others did a little research to see if they could find any other Vermont nurses still sporting the cap, and couldn’t.
Copley CEO Joe Woodin, who has worked in hospitals in Vermont, Martha’s Vineyard and Alaska, said he only knew of one other nurse who wore the traditional uniform and that was back in 1999, when he was at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.
At a staff going-away gathering in the Copley cafeteria Friday, Woodin, who has been with the hospital for just over a year, said he noticed Marcoux’s style immediately.
“Don’t take offense, those who aren’t wearing whites today,” Woodin said — no problem there — “but to have somebody dress that professionally, and to be proud of it, and to consistently feel like they want to put forth that image, it’s meant to help the patients and all of us.”
Baker added: “There’s just something about the utmost respect. She’s the true vision of a nurse.”
Early start
Marcoux started at the hospital in 1970, a year before she graduated from Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park, the town in which she grew up.
She would get rides to Copley to work as a nurse’s aide for another of her mentors, Inga Paine, RN. But, before that, at age 15, she volunteered at the hospital with the American Red Cross “gray ladies,” so named for the gray uniforms they wore.
Her desire to become a nurse goes back even further, when the late Dr. Edward French, would tap Marcoux for help with small tasks when he checked on her grandparents, steadying their arms for blood pressure measurements or holding the stethoscope while he took a listen.
She said she didn’t want to become a housewife or a teacher — one of the other vocations typically available to women at the time. French encouraged her to follow her dream.
She did, and she’s been working at the Morrisville hospital ever since. She never really had the desire to go to a bigger place.
“I’m proud of the way we provide the care for our patients in a small community hospital. And I never would have had these opportunities that I've had here, if I went to a bigger hospital because they have more resources,” she said. “Here, we have to rely on each other.”
Baker said Marcoux also taught other nurses and staff the importance of small comforting touches — a hand on a patient’s forearm, a pat on the head of a child.
She said when kids would come in, stressed out, for pre-op, she would bring them into her office, and let them dress up in her outfits, or play with her stethoscope.
Baker said people have just come to expect to see Marcoux when they come to Copley, even if they aren’t coming in for a pre-op.
“Copley may be made of bricks and mortar, or cinder blocks, and it’s going to be here forever, and Denise’s legacy that she’s leaving is going to be here forever, too,” Baker said.
Lasting legacy
Marcoux’s garb has been out of fashion in hospitals for most of the time she’s been a registered nurse, around 1978-1980, she estimates. Nurses wanted to be more individual, and less regimented.
“They started wearing scrubs, and they were all different colors,” Marcoux said. “Yes, some of my peers think that I’m antiquated, but I feel that it really represents who I am.”
Individuality was the norm at Marcoux’s fête. Those present wore their personalities on their sleeves with brightly colored scrubs, and it seemed everyone in the hospital had donned white paper nurse’s caps in honor of Marcoux and decorated them with well wishes to her.
A small group of operating room nurses in blue scrubs, some who have worked at Copley for decades, all learned under Marcoux’s tutelage.
“If success is measured by finding your true calling, you’re about the most successful person I’ve worked with in my 30 plus years in health care,” nurse Karen Cavender said.
Fran Roy, another of Marcoux’s disciples, said the most important thing Marcoux taught her was to remember that people, when they come to the hospital, especially for pre-op, are often at their worst.
“She said, ‘Don't ever judge them, because you don't know really who they are, and if you give them the benefit of the doubt, they will prove to you that they’re a lot better than you think they are,’” Roy said.
Marcoux said she’ll stay in touch with her Copley family, and Woodin said the hospital is always on the lookout for quality per-diem work.
“I always wanted to take care of the people in my community and give back to my community,” she said. “It’s pretty cool, being able to see someone out on the street. People aren’t just a number here, you know, and they recognize you as having taken of them.”
