Registered nurse Cole Pearson is a Copley Hospital team hero.
Pearson joined the hospital’s quality department in 2015 as a clinical quality specialist and infection preventionist. In 2018, he took the position of community and wellness nurse in the wellness department, where he provides wellness screenings, oversees incidents of exposure to infectious diseases and tracks vaccinations for staff.
His community role, during non-pandemic times, would have him at local businesses providing wellness clinics and organizing classes, including CPR, first aid, birthing classes, AARP driver safety and more. Due to COVID, Copley is neither holding community classes nor offering employee wellness screenings, leaving Pearson focused more on testing and vaccinations.
Last March, Pearson’s role took on a new look, one of wearing personal protective equipment to help with COVID testing. He became instrumental in organizing rapid antibody testing, a trial Copley was performing for staff only.
Since mid-November, his focus has been on COVID testing, vaccination clinics and staff education.
“I was very surprised by the award. I enjoy my job at Copley; I get to interact with staff and have an impact on their well-being, while engaging with community members,” he said.
Pearson lives in Wolcott with his two children. A guitarist, he enjoys creating music and playing in several local bands.
