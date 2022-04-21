Copley Hospital has received a $1 million gift to be used to provide continuing education scholarships to employees wishing to advance their careers or enter nursing at Copley.
The fund, established by a Vermont couple, will begin accepting applications as soon as this summer.
“A gift of this size will have a profound impact not only on our hospital and staff, but also on our entire service area,” Trish Rick, vice president of development and marketing, said. “We are always looking to hire and retain high quality nurses and medical support staff, and this will make it possible for many employees to pursue certifications, designations and advanced degrees, and others to take their first steps toward a career in health care.”
The gift, which will be paid in $100,000 increments over 10 years, will benefit, advance and promote education and training opportunities in a number of clinical disciplines including nursing, rehabilitation services, laboratory technology, radiology and more. Thirty percent of each payment will support a scholarship endowment fund with the remaining 70 percent used annually to fund licensing and advanced degree work, as well as professional certification and student loan forgiveness.
“Our desire is to demonstrate our appreciation and support for Copley Hospital by funding continuing education scholarships that provide the medical and support staff opportunities to advance in their careers,” noted the anonymous donors. “Copley means a great deal to us, and we are excited and pleased to be able to support it in this way.”
