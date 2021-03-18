Copley Hospital will expand community COVID-19 vaccination clinics March 31, offering two clinics per week, with the option to expand to three, at Morrisville VFW Post 9653, VFW Street, behind River Arts.
Community members must register online at healthvermont.gov/ myvaccine or by calling (855) 722-7878 to schedule an appointment.
“As the state expands the population eligibility for the vaccine, there is a need for more clinics. We have been asked by the state to increase our clinics to accommodate 400 doses per day,” said Copley CEO Joseph Woodin.
Copley began COVID-19 vaccinations in December, beginning with healthcare workers. The hospital will soon complete the second doses for nearly 1,200 healthcare workers. Copley now offers two clinic days per week to those 65 and older, and people 16 and older with certain chronic conditions. The Vermont Department of Health’s website provides a list of those conditions.
Jenn Holton-Clapp, director of quality, risk and informatics, said, “Currently we are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays. Again, these clinics are for people who have registered on the Vermont Department of Health’s website or called in. We will not be accepting walk-ins. By the end of April we will reach our goal of administering 500 first doses per week and 500 second doses per week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.