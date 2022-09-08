Liam Gannon has made it a part of his life’s mission to support the patients at Bolo hospital in rural Kenya and now he’s looking to give a bit more.
Gannon, medical director of emergency services at Copley Hospital, has frequently visited the rural Kenyan town to help provide necessary medical services and health care to a greatly underserved population.
Now he wants to provide the hospital with a treasure trove of medical supplies, a 40-foot shipping container’s worth of them, in fact.
Along with Copley nurse Andy Duff and working alongside the Maine-based Partnership for World Health, Gannon is looking to raise $35,000 to get this shipping container full of medical supplies across the Atlantic and to eastern Africa.
The container will hold $250,000 worth of donated medical equipment that will be split between the Bolo hospital and Saint Monica’s hospital in Kisumu.
“If you were to go in and get even like a knee arthroscopy or your appendix out or a common surgical procedure, you would be put on a cardiac monitor and you would have a ventilator managing your respirations so that your airway was safe while the surgeon put you under, so you felt no pain. Those are real luxuries in a surgical suite in rural Kenya,” Gannon said.
The basic but essential and expensive medical equipment being shipped to the Kenyan hospitals includes a surgical table, defibrillators, beds, crutches, wheelchairs and more.
Gannon’s involvement with the hospital began with an apocryphal meeting between his brother, Niall, and his Bolo-born priest named Rev. James Kisero.
Kisero was later murdered but the brothers have dedicated their lives to seeing his dream of establishing a medical clinic in the priest’s hometown.
Beyond his brother, Liam Gannon has made it a family affair, often bringing along his children and his wife, Annie, and they’ve visited local schools. Along with providing supplies and medical services, Gannon has provided instructional training as well.
Gannon’s enthusiasm for the project has spread to other families and workers at Copley Hospital over the years, with many looking to help however they can, while some, like Duff, have gone to Kenya to contribute themselves.
Along with basic medical care and treatments, Gannon and his fellow doctors have primarily treated many patients affected by HIV, a virus for which treatments exist but can be challenging even when medical care is readily accessible.
Now, Gannon and his colleagues have an opportunity to provide the Bolo hospital with a quarter of a million dollars in desperately needed medical supplies for the mere cost of what it takes to get the shipping container out to sea, down around the horn of Africa, into the port at Mombasa and trucked inland.
Those looking to aid Gannon and others in this task can donate to the Partnership to World Health at a fundraiser hosted on its website: bit.ly/3x2RBSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.