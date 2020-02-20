Editor’s note: This is second installment of a two-part interview with Copley Health Systems CEO Joe Woodin.
When Joe Woodin took over as CEO of Copley Health Systems last fall, he inherited a downward trend — the critical access hospital had four straight years of increasing budget deficits.
But he also inherited a place where everyone pitches in to help with patients, where everyone washes their hands really well and keeps up with their flu shots. And while that may sound trivial compared to a $2.3 million operating loss, it just might be what keeps the hospital going.
“I am so thankful that that’s the foundation that I’ve inherited from my predecessors, as well as the community and the support,” Woodin said in a long and wide-ranging conversation with the News & Citizen.
At Copley’s annual meeting last month, Woodin presented results of its patient satisfaction surveys, where categories are color-coded in a spectrum from red (not so good) through yellow and into green (very good). Copley’s results were a mélange of green with some yellow sprinkled in.
“Everybody has envied Copley’s ability to work so closely with the community and every patient that comes in,” he said. “And it is a culture of really caring, but also being confident and doing an excellent job. It’s a combination of flexibility and really being clinically competent to deliver.”
Nurses needed
Copley Health Systems employs 536 people. Woodin said a lot of them are local, but more people drive in from out of town.
“Because they love to work here,” he said. “And they bring incredible specialized skills.”
When he talks about Copley as a significant driver of the local economy, Woodin echoes some of what Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers have been saying in recent years — more people need to move here or stay here after high school, to repopulate the area, work here, start businesses here, and bolster the local economy.
“It’s a big challenge throughout the whole state, throughout the nation,” Woodin said. “We’re just hopeful to continue to be creative and think about new ways of making it a more enticing and rewarding experience, so that we’re getting folks from out of state that might love to move to Morrisville or Stowe.”
Not to put too fine a point on it, a larger population means more people coming to the hospital in one way or another, whether for routine checkups or emergency room visits, or as potential employees, boosters or board members.
Nurses are especially in high demand, not just in Vermont, but across the nation, Woodin said.
He would like Copley to collaborate with local high schools and the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, which already has an allied health program in which students learn about emergency response and nursing fields, about CPR and first aid.
“We’ve actually just started talking about those issues,” he said. “How can we go back into the pipeline and really try to encourage and educate students, and teachers, that there are opportunities in health care right now in their backyard?”
Mental health and addiction
Also challenging is the number of mental health and substance use disorder patients who end up in the hospital, sometimes in the back of a police cruiser or ambulance after some incident rose to the level of a public safety risk.
Until recently, hospitals partnered with police, who would sit and watch over these patients in case any altercations arose. But those contracts have been phased out.
The contracts were sources of revenue for police departments, but they were expensive for hospitals, and many health care employees were uncomfortable with armed police officers around patients.
Woodin said Copley has a “sitter” program that has trained “dozens and dozens” of employees in-house to watch over patients who might be emotionally volatile or depressed, strung out or even suicidal. The hospital uses its pager system to quickly send a message to any on-duty staff that a patient may need extra attention. Woodin also gets all those pages.
Woodin said there are sometimes two issues at play with patients — the medical one and the emotional, mental health one.
“As time marches on, different types of patients have different types of diseases or illnesses over decades that start to become more prevalent or wax and wane,” he said. “So, it’s an issue of how we deal with folks’ emotional distress, how to treat them, calm down the situation, try to make sure that we’re showing empathy and understanding and helping them through that, too.”
Critical access hospitals can be the only place open 24 hours a day with space available if someone needs to detox or receive mental health screening — the beds at dedicated mental health agencies are few and fill up quickly.
Just as there is a shortage of nurses to help out in hospitals, Woodin sees a shortage of would-be doctors going into the field of psychiatry.
“Their field has changed dramatically,” he said. “The psychiatrist of 30 years ago doesn’t even look like the psychiatrist of today, because of the need for sophisticated medication management, and less time to do one-on-one therapy and treatment and all that.”
Good, clean work
A few months into his tenure as CEO, Woodin has established himself as something of a data-head who looks at areas of the hospital that others might overlook.
And out of all the spreadsheets with budget figures numbers and time cards and Medicaid reimbursements and medical supplies and sand and salt for the back parking lot, he looks at a couple of particular data points that help illustrate why Copley does so well in its patient satisfaction surveys.
Flu shots and clean hands.
Have you ever wondered if the doctors who recommend you watch your diet, exercise and get a flu shot are actually doing these things in their own lives? At Copley, almost everyone is inoculated.
And in the surgery and birthing center units, doctors’ and nurses’ hands are really clean, their equipment well-organized and maintained.
“I know when others come to look at that, they are pretty impressed with how well we manage and deliver really excellent services,” he said. “And we are extremely busy.”