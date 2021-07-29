Copley Hospital in Morrisville broke ground last week on a new MRI suite that will place patients needing brain and body scans closer to the main campus and out of the trailer it’s been operating from for 12 years.
Hospital officials say the current MRI station has been getting more use each year and a new unit will allow the hospital to better identify diseases related to orthopedics, spine lesions, tumors, strokes and cancer, as well as diseases affecting the brain and blood vessels.
“The demand for MRIs has dramatically increased,” according to a press release. “Just five years ago, Copley Hospital saw between five and six patients a day. Today, we often see 10 patients a day.”
The 1,000-square foot MRI suite has a price tag of $2.6 million. Construction is expected to last six months and will not disrupt hospital services.
Copley seeks to raise $1 million for the suite, with the remaining $1.65 million funded through capital assets and potential loans, according to an application for funding to the town of Morristown.
The hospital was awarded $30,000 last week from Morristown’s Copley Fund. According to the funding request, the hospital needs the funds to purchase the ambient LED lighting for the MRI unit.
The funding application notes Copley’s MRI services have been housed in a temporary trailer since 2009, but the current MRI machine is 12 years old and is small, making it a tight fit for patients who are claustrophobic or just wide-shouldered.
“It’s not a comfortable place to spend 30 minutes,” the application stated.
According to hospital officials, Copley had nearly 75,000 outpatient visits and 1,800 inpatient admissions during the 2020 fiscal year. The hospital performed 2,145 surgeries and 1,523 procedures and had 11,218 emergency room visits.
