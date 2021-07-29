Pictured above are Copley Hospital MRI techs at the groundbreaking on July 21 for the hospital’s new MRI project, from left, Hannah Paradee, Peggy Walker, Mariann Sjolander, director of diagnostic imaging, and Denny Stalter.

Moving MRI services into its own suite and closer to the emergency department and diagnostic imaging will benefit both patients and the medical team, according to a hospital press release.

The Siemens Magnetom Sola MRI is a “state-of-the-art device as it adjusts to each individual patient “to create the best imaging possible and includes ambient lighting and audiovisual technology in the magnet,” the release said.

The 1,000-square-foot building will include a waiting area, IV room, technician viewing area, changing groom and bathroom. It will be housed in the area that connects the hospital to the health center building.

Construction is expected to take six months, with an anticipated opening in early 2022.