Despite the number of COVID-related hospitalizations reaching a record high in Vermont, Copley Hospital still has room for patients and hasn’t been asked to take patients from elsewhere in the state.
Three of the seven COVID isolation beds in the Morristown hospital’s inpatient facility are currently occupied.
As of Tuesday, 90 patients with COVID were hospitalized in Vermont and 31 were hospitalized in intensive care units.
The hospital does technically have intensive care unit capacity, with three “physiologic monitoring beds” that typically are only occupied by patients waiting to be transferred to another facility.
“We are not often asked to take patients from other hospitals, but we could and would (if we have capacity) should the situational need arrive,” Trish Rick, vice president of development and marketing at Copley Hospital, said.
The University of Vermont Medical Center announced it was increasing its intensive care unit capacity and by doing so could delay care for non-life-threatening health conditions, according to Vermont Public Radio, after COVID-related hospitalizations grew to an all-time high last week and have only grown since.
Copley is also currently in the process of adding an additional COVID isolation room to its emergency department to increase capacity for monoclonal antibody infusions, a popular and effective way of treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Lamoille County has finally started to catch up with its neighbors in the number of sheer COVID-19 case numbers, with 228 cases reported in the last 14 days, barely surpassing the 222 cases reported in Orleans County in the same time period, but still dwarfed by the numbers reported in other surrounding counties.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day average positivity rate in the state was 4.8 percent and 419 COVID-related deaths had been recorded.
Boosters available
Although 79 percent of Lamoille County residents have completed a full round of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 41 percent of the population has received the additional booster vaccination shot, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
All adults are eligible to receive the booster shot after two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and six months after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose.
Those interested in receiving a booster vaccine can schedule an appointment at a pharmacy like Kinney Drugs — for Moderna, Pfizer and pediatric Pfizer shots — or CVS for Pfizer boosters and Hannaford for Moderna boosters. Appointments are required and you must bring your vaccine card.
Booster seekers can also call the Vermont Department of Health at 855-722-7878 or make an appointment at a state clinic online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.