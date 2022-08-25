Construction recently began on the first phase of what Morristown zoning officials have called the largest housing project they’ve ever approved.
Developer Graham Mink was issued a state land use permit for his 136-unit Riverside Village development on Aug. 1 and broke ground on the initial 54-unit structure shortly after, clearing out trees and piling dirt at its location off Jersey Heights, also known as historic Route 100.
The project has been controversial from the start.
Mink, who up until now had most visibly developed an entire swath of Bridge Street near the bypass, is a polarizing figure among many residents who feel the town is allowing too much development too rapidly, although others credit him with bringing much-needed housing to the area.
The project only narrowly gained development review board approval last November on a 4-3 vote.
Amid questions in recent months whether all the development in town might stretch municipal or educational resources, town, village and school district officials said there’s capacity for the 136-unit development.
Town administrator Eric Dodge signed off on the municipal impact questionnaire, certifying the town has available capacity to provide fire and police protection, rescue services and road maintenance.
Morrisville Water & Light plant supervisor Kevin Newton said there is sufficient water and wastewater capacity, and estimated the development would add roughly 24,000 gallons per day of sewer output and 31,000 gallons per day of water intake.
Lamoille South superintendent Ryan Heraty indicated there is enough room in Morrisville’s public schools, signing off on the state’s school impact questionnaire — Mink estimated the 136 units would bring an additional 22 students into the school district, citing the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Association of Home Builders as sources.
Mink’s lawyer argued against the state granting a trio of concerned Morrisville residents party status, two of whom live more than two miles away from the property. All of them, however, raised general concerns about the project about traffic flow, aesthetics, impact on the environment, adherence to the town plan and local zoning procedures, among others.
One of the petitioners for party status lives a mere 650 feet away from the Mink property, but lawyer L. Brooke Dingledine argued there are “six large fully developed house lots and the highway” between them.
The District 5 Environmental Commission agreed, denying the three petitioners party status before signing off on Mink’s Act 250 permit.
