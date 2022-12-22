The 13-acre Judevine headwaters property and surrounding Long Trail in Johnson has been permanently protected.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation last week, in collaboration with several conservation groups, announced that it had secured permanent protection for part of the 272-mile trail and the headwaters surrounding it.
That property will now be incorporated into the Long Trail State Forest as part of a collaborative effort between the department, Green Mountain Club and the Trust for Public Land. The newly conserved land is the second such project in the Johnson area following the acquisitions of more than 160 acres in Johnson and Waterville — just north of the Judevine headwaters.
“Since 1986, the Green Mountain Club has been working with partners and landowners to form a permanent route for the 272-mile Long Trail,” said Mike DeBonis, the club's executive director. “With just over six miles of trail left unprotected, every parcel is a critical piece of the puzzle to secure a permanent, legally protected corridor for the Long Trail.”
The Long Trail is a long-distance hiking trail along the spine of the Green Mountains and runs the length of Vermont, from Massachusetts to Canada. It was the inspiration for the Appalachian Trail and, along with its side trails, provides 500 miles of hiking trails in Vermont.
“Now, perhaps more than ever, Americans are seeing how essential it is to be able to access public lands and have the opportunity to hit the trail for both physical and mental health,” said Shelby Semmes, vice president of the New England region at Trust for Public Land.
The Long Trail and its surrounding natural landscape also provide connected and healthy habitats for native fish, plants and wildlife. The forestlands and connectivity corridors near the trail are of mounting national importance in an era of climate change. Specifically, the property sits within the regionally significant Northern Green Mountain wildlife linkage, which connects the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains to the Northern Appalachians of southern Quebec. The property also holds significant riparian areas that flow into the Lamoille River Basin and Lake Champlain, the source of drinking water for thousands in Vermont, New York and Quebec.
Funding for this project was secured through a capital appropriation from the Vermont General Assembly in 2022, the federal Forest Legacy Program and federal and private funds raised by the Trust for Public Land and the Green Mountain Club, respectively. In addition to covering the property’s acquisition, funding will be used to build a new trailhead parking lot on Plot Road.
