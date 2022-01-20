A large crowd, including children from the Elmore School holding signs in support for the Elmore post office, thronged Rep. Peter Welch as he announced Tuesday morning that the collection of P.O. boxes in the Elmore Store would live to receive another letter.
An icy wind blew in off the lake as a winterized, red-faced Welch proclaimed the day saved thanks to the timely intervention of Vermont’s federal delegation.
“The three of us heard from you and the postal service and they’re telling us they’re not going to go,” Welch said. “Let’s hope that’s true, because we’re getting conflicting information, but they’ve got a problem. These kids aren’t going to take no for an answer.”
Representatives from Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders also made short speeches on behalf of their bosses in support of the post office and store, and the new Elmore Store owners thanked the crowd for its support.
The initial decision by U.S. Postal Service to close the Elmore post office was triggered by contract negotiations prompted by the changing ownership of the Elmore Store. The postal service wanted Elmore’s P.O. boxes relocated to Morristown.
Trevor Braun, a member of the Elmore Community Trust, confirmed that the postal service had said they will continue to negotiate with them after previously announcing the imminent removal of the P.O. boxes from the store.
The community trust, which recently raised $400,000 to preserve the Elmore Store, organized a flurry of letters to postal service representatives to help make the case.
The post office has existed in Elmore since 1846, according to Braun, just three years prior to the founding of the Pony Express. The Elmore community evidently refused to see it removed so easily.
Though Sanders’ representative was the only one of the three delegates to specifically blame and call for the ouster of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has been busy enacting an austerity plan for the postal service, Welch echoed calls for his removal in a post-speech interview.
“This is one little example, these 160 mailboxes here,” Welch said. “It’s really a very essential component of making this store survivable. It’s a little bitty thing, but it’s a big thing. Those little contracts with the post office make a big difference to the well-being of the store, and I don't think these boxes aligned with the (postal service’s) strategy.”
Republican appointee DeJoy has remained at his post throughout the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden largely because there’s no clear route to a new postmaster general, a position appointed by a separate board of governors that must be appointed and can’t be easily removed.
While some bigger questions remain, the Elmore community can breathe a sigh of relief as negotiations with the postal service resume.
“The post office has been a critical fixture in the community for decades, over a century,” Braun said last week. “The community has fought hard to keep it that way in the past, and everybody that has a post office box at the Elmore Store chooses to spend the money to do that. They don’t have to. They could have a regular mailbox for free. But they want to get their mail at the Elmore post office. They provide a high level of service and that’s what ties the community together.”
