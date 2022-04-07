Though a data breach was made public weeks ago, the town of Hyde Park still hasn’t warned vendors comprised by the leak.

The town announced March 22 that its vendor list had been “inadvertently publicly available for a limited time” and that it would conduct an investigation after the list was taken down from the town’s website.

“To date, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of any information as a direct result of this incident,” according to a statement from Hyde Park Selectboard chair Brian Shacket.

Screenshots of the vendor list provided through the News & Citizen’s anonymous tip line show that sensitive identifying information including federal tax identification numbers and Social Security numbers were exposed in the leak.

A version of the vendor list dated to April 2019 and available on the website in late December, according to the Internet Archive, also contained unredacted private information.

The town of Hyde Park has worked with many businesses big and small. Larger businesses that use federal tax ID numbers, a kind of corporate social security number, had this information publicly exposed.

Smaller vendors, many of whom were paid a few hundred dollars or less by the town, had personal Social Security numbers compromised in the leak.

AFLAC, Lamoille Area Cancer Network, Lamoille Construction and Meals on Wheels are just some of the larger businesses and groups whose federal tax identification number was compromised.

None of the small vendors the News & Citizen reached out to had been contacted by town officials.

Kevin Slayton, owner of the Asphalt Doctor in Johnson, was paid $1,500 by Hyde Park in 2015, but had not heard from the town that his Social Security number had been made public.

Hyde Park statement “We continue to be not aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper use of any information as a direct result of this incident.” — Hyde Park statement

Thor Hansen, a Bethel-based contractor who subcontracted through an engineering company to host a website for Hyde Park, didn’t understand how the town got his Social Security number and was unaware it had been compromised. He was paid $205 last year.

In another instance, a Reading-based storyteller who asked not to be named due to a fear of being targeted by potential fraudsters, was paid $300 by the town in 2017, and also had his Social Security number revealed online.

When asked if the town had reached out to the vendors, Hyde Park officials responded with a statement: “Thank you for your patience as the investigation into the posting of personal information continues. The town is moving as quickly as possible on this matter, and we plan to have a written response soon. We continue to be not aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper use of any information as a direct result of this incident. We will provide notification where applicable after the conclusion of our investigation.”