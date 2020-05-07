The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and Lamoille Soil are celebrating International Compost Awareness Week, whose theme is “Soil Loves Compost.”
Working with the Composting Association of Vermont, the Lamoille district will offer several online events via Zoom, including a book discussion today, May 7. A full list of programs is at compostingvermont.org/isaw-2020. They’re all free.
Topics range from how to grow your own food at home to a discussion about compost as a climate solution.
The Lamoille district covers Belvidere, Cambridge, Craftsbury, Eden, Elmore, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe, Waterville, Wolcott and Worcester.