The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and Lamoille Soil are celebrating International Compost Awareness Week, whose theme is “Soil Loves Compost.”

Working with the Composting Association of Vermont, the Lamoille district will offer several online events via Zoom, including a book discussion today, May 7. A full list of programs is at compostingvermont.org/isaw-2020. They’re all free.

Topics range from how to grow your own food at home to a discussion about compost as a climate solution.

The Lamoille district covers Belvidere, Cambridge, Craftsbury, Eden, Elmore, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe, Waterville, Wolcott and Worcester.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.