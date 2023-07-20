Flood cleanup: Potable water

Morrisville Water & Light lineworker Mike Leriche loads a case of bottled water into a Morrisville resident’s car Thursday at the utility’s water filling station.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

As historic flooding devastated much of the state last week, Morrisville had a problem unique among other Vermont municipalities — despite all that water, there was none fit to drink.

Last Tuesday morning, July 11, Morrisville Water & Light quickly issued a boil notice for village customers on the municipal drinking water system. By the end of the day, the state Department of Environmental Conservation had ordered the utility to turn that into a much stricter “Do Not Drink” notice, an order that wasn’t lifted until Saturday morning.

The ubiquitous water well-drilling business Manosh was able to chip in by sending several tanker trucks to Stowe, which wasn’t hit nearly as hard by the flooding, and pull from its drinking water supply and hook up to Copley Hospital.
Rev. Becca Girrell put the word out through the faith community network, and the word spread. Thus began what Girrell deemed a “water library,” fitting for the United Community Church of Morrisville, which is located right next door to the Morristown Centennial Library.
The first big donation came from the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, which filled hundreds of cases of cans — 2,400 of them, gleaming silver minus the famous Heady Topper labels — with fresh water and sealed them and boxed them up on Wednesday evening.
Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center sent one of its delivery trucks filled with cases of its one-gallon cider jugs filled with water and sealed.

