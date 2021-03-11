While the Craftsbury Community Care Center is out of its COVID outbreak, the facility is still being watchful.
“With no new positives since early January, the Craftsbury Community Care Center is deemed out of December’s COVID-19 outbreak, residents are doing well, and some restrictions are easing,” said Care Center Executive Director Kim Roberge. “We mourn the loss of two residents to the virus, and are extremely grateful for the recovery of other residents and staff who contracted it and that many were able to evade the virus. We’re not out of trying times, we must stay watchful. We don’t want this virus back so we continue to err on the side of caution regarding protections and lifting of restrictions when allowed.”
The Care Center has received both doses of vaccinations for those who qualify. Residents who received monoclonal antibodies treatment have a 90-day waiting period and a team will return to administer those at the appropriate time.
Roberge said that the Care Center’s leadership is overwhelmed by the family and community support received during the outbreak.
Board President Jane Marlin and member Penelope Doherty served as temporary coordinators for Roberge while she focused with staff on direct resident care. Marlin and Doherty recently compiled a list to recognize those without whom the center could not have navigated this challenge:
• Caterers and meal runners (pictured) who stepped up when the center’s kitchen closed. With a half-day notice, the team began providing 25 meals plus desserts and snacks as required by regulations, three times a day for over two weeks. A Herculean task at any time, this occurred during Christmas and New Year weeks.
• Families for understanding, despite their anxiety, that the center needed to manage some tasks, communications and activities differently for the duration.
• Families, friends and community who rallied round with supplies and donations.
• Board and family members who were available at a moment’s notice to source items needed in a hurry, community members who provided holiday cheer, from indoor decor to outdoor wreaths and lighted trees to cards to caroling and other fun on the circle, and the Craftsbury Selectboard, which erected a sign thanking staff and volunteers.
• Care Center staff for giving their all when chips were down.
