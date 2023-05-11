Tommy Gardner, Kristen Braley and Liberty Darr

Tommy Gardner, Kristen Braley and Liberty Darr at last weekend’s New England press association awards.

 Photo by Lisa Lynn

The Vermont Community Newspaper Group took home several top journalism and advertising design awards — including the top prize for the Stowe Guide & Magazine — at an annual New England newspaper contest.

The Better Newspaper Competition, hosted by the New England Newspaper and Press Association, was held in Waltham, Mass., on Saturday, as part of the weeklong New England Newspaper Convention.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.