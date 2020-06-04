Nearly 300 students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members joined the Community College of Vermont’s Green Up effort on Saturday, and worked together to clean up roadsides throughout the state.
Both the college and Green Up Vermont are celebrating 50th anniversaries in 2020, and have partnered this year in joint recognition of the shared milestone.
CCV-Morrisville student Jenna Gilblair volunteered as one of 12 team captains who helped to coordinate events for each of the community colleges’ 12 locations.
“I am especially proud to be a team captain for Green Up Day because I think it’s extremely important to not only protect our planet, but to promote healthier habits within our community as well,” Gilblair said. “If the public sees our teams making an effort, it could influence others to do the same. In the midst of this pandemic, it’s really nice to be able to work together for a great cause.”
Both Community College of Vermont and Green Up Vermont were founded in 1970, and today, both serve communities across Vermont and are driven by missions to ensure that Vermont’s people and natural resources can thrive.
Green Up Vermont’s executive director Kate Alberghini expressed her appreciation for CCV’s efforts.
“With all of the challenges that the pandemic presented this spring, I am humbled by the high level of commitment and deep connections that Vermonters have to Green Up Day. People care very deeply for our state and that it be kept clean and beautiful,” she said. “Our partnership with CCV speaks to the commitment of our community efforts.”
For more information about CCV’s history, impact on Vermont, and 50th anniversary, visit 50.ccv.edu.
CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving over 10,000 students each year.
•••
Greening up in Stowe
Here’s a rundown from Tom Jackman, Stowe’s town planner, on the Green Up effort in Stowe:
Thanks to all the folks who braved the chilly, misty morning on Saturday and others who picked up trash over the past couple of weeks, Stowe's roadsides are a little over a half of ton lighter in trash. This is pretty close to the yearly average.
I never know whether to be happy about the amount of trash picked up or not. It would be great to someday see the same number of people participating and the amount of trash picked up go way down.
One big difference is that this is the first time in my 17 years of coordinating that no tires were brought in, which a really nice improvement.
Special thanks to the Haabs for again hosting; to Catherine Drake and Rob Moore from the Conservation Commission for hanging around and greeting folks; and to Melvin for coming in on a Saturday to pick up the load and bring it to the transfer station. Perhaps next year we have a contest to see who picks up the most Bud Light cans?
•••
Two Hyde Park stations
In Hyde Park, the Gihon Valley Hall Committee joined volunteers from Hyde Park village and the town select board chair, Susan Bartlett, collaborated to create two Green Up Day stations, one on the lawn of the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park and one in Hyde Park village in front of the Fork & Gavel.
Neighbors could drop by and pick up bags, masks, cookies and cake.
At the Gihon Valley Hall, there was also a plant and seed swap and a raffle with gardening prizes from Lamoille Soil, Zack Woods Herb Farm and the Lanpher Memorial Library. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Gihon Valley Hall Committee's ongoing efforts to renovate the former Grange Hall for year-round use as a community center and events space.