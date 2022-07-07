Comcast is expanding service into two communities in Lamoille County — Elmore and Eden — and further into two others it already serves, Wolcott and Morristown.
This expansion will allow the company to offer its Xfinity and business services, including residential broadband speeds up to 6 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps, to more than 2,000 additional residents and businesses in state.
“With this expansion in these communities, Comcast will provide more residents and businesses with another option when selecting their Internet provider,” said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The process to extend in these areas is now underway in Elmore, with plans to continue the expansion into the three other county towns — plus five others — in the coming months. The entire project should be completed in 2022.
