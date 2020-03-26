Students who have been living — hunkered down, really — on campus at Northern Vermont University-Johnson have been told to move out by Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with traditional life.
The move comes even as students have to adjust to taking classes remotely, without the face-to-face instruction they’re accustomed to.
“It is clear that the responsible course of action, in light of how the COVID-19 virus is spreading in our communities, is to have our students leave campus,” Jeb Spaulding, the Vermont State Colleges System chancellor, said in an email sent Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. to all students, staff and faculty in the state colleges system. “We understand that some students may not have viable alternatives and your college or university will work with you to provide emergency options for housing in these situations. All off-campus students should also seriously consider returning home as soon as possible.”
The same goes for all campuses in the system — NVU-Lyndon, Castleton State University and Vermont Technical College.
Education for the rest of the semester will done entirely remotely, and the prospects of graduation ceremonies look grim. Now, added to all this, innumerable students are scrambling to find places to live.
Rebecca Flieder, a junior at NVU-Johnson and the editor of the student newspaper, Basement Medicine, was in tears as she broke the news Tuesday afternoon.
“I mourn the loss of my semester and I mourn the loss of everybody’s semester. It was going to be a good one,” Flieder said. “It’s a treasure. Getting to do ridiculous things, goofing off, going to classes and hanging out with people, building snowmen, playing campus tag. There’s so much that I took for granted.”
According to an instructional email from Jeff Bickford, Johnson’s director of residential life, sent at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the college can make exceptions “in some rare cases” where students would face homelessness without the ability to live on campus. But, Bickford noted, even then, that would extend only to the end of the semester.
Students who are not currently living on campus, but still have personal belongings in their dorms, are also instructed to move their stuff out by Monday.
“We understand this is a stressful time, made more stressful by the prospect of a sudden move when you were previously allowed to remain on campus,” Bickford said. “Please, reach out and connect to your supports or reach out and connect to someone you know needs support.”
Flieder, in a follow-up email after she’d collected her thoughts, said she and her fellow students were led to believe that they’d be able to stay on campus for the rest of the semester, and hadn’t been warned before the Tuesday bombshell.
“I don't know about you, but I certainly don't think asking people to go from one place to the next in a week is reasonable, especially apartment dwelling! I am supposed to keep doing classes and being a student while I pack up my life?” she said. “I just think it’s disrespectful on the administration’s part for doing this on such short notice.”
Spaulding said the move “creates a cascade of further decisions,” like getting refunded for room and board. He said billing adjustments will be pro-rated back to March 16 for students who left their residence hall by then, and by the checkout time for everyone else in the next few days. He said students should receive their adjustment within 90 days, but that could change, based on any new direction from Gov. Phil Scott.
Elaine Collins, president of the Johnson and Lyndon colleges, expressed her feelings in a mix of morose nostalgia and gritty pep talk.
“As we move to remote learning, it pains me that our students will not see our campuses turn over to spring, with trees coming into bloom and beginning to flower. I will miss the laughter on our pathways and in the hallways, Frisbee on the quad and in Veterans Park, and seeing students lounging in hammocks beneath the pines,” Collins said.
“I recognize that we are asking a great deal of each of you. COVID-19 is unparalleled. It will change the world. What it will not change is the grit, perseverance, heart, and action of NVU. North makes a difference that lasts. Let’s do this.”